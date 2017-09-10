September 8, 2017 (KAMPALA) - The Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) has condemned an attack that occurred at a police post in South Sudan’s Western Lake state, describing is as an “unlawful act”.

Map detail showing South Sudan’s Lakes state in red

Thursdays’ attack allegedly carried out by armed youth in the capital, Rumbek left seven people dead and eight others injured.

CPJ’s coordinator, Tito Anthony urged South Sudanese authorities to investigate motives behind attacks that occurred at the police post.

"I call on youth in Western Lakes state not to take the law into their hands, instead they should address all their issue and grievances in a legal way to avoid being called criminal or robbers,” said Tito.

He appealed to South Sudanese authorities to investigate the incident and hold those who attacked the police post responsible.

"The state government must be keen in addressing community issues in a good way. State officials should not take sides in the conflict because of their tribal background or where they belong,” said Tito.

He said grievances between community members and state officials should equally be treated without favoring any side of the conflict.

"If there is any dispute between the community and one of senior state official than that state official must be discharged to avoid confrontation with the community,” stressed the CPJ coordinator.

The state information minister, Shadrack Bol Machok, said the attack happened when armed pastoralists raided cows inside Rumbek town and drove toward Chueicok, prompting security forces to respond before being attacked by the youth.

The people of South Sudan’s Western Lakes state have, in recent months, shown resistance to Governor Matur Chut Dhuol over his methods of administration.

(ST)