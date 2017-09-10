 
 
 
Sunday 10 September 2017

Red Cross staff killed in war-torn South Sudan

September 9, 2017 (JUBA) – A staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was on Friday killed in South Sudan as he delivered aid to the needy civilians, the organization said Saturday.

JPEG - 27.6 kb
South Sudan Red Cross demonstrating in Bor how they evacuate victims from conflict in Jonglei state, May 6, 2013 (ST)

The agency, in a statement, said it was “shocked” and “dismayed” after Lukudu Kennedy Emmanuel, a driver, was killed when unknown people shot at an ICRC’s convoy of nine trucks and one vehicle.

"We are shaken and distraught by the killing of our colleague who was traveling in a convoy of vehicles which were clearly marked with the Red Cross emblem. In addition, all parties to the conflict in the area had been duly notified about our presence," said François Stamm, ICRC’s head of delegation in Juba.

The convoy was returning from an assistance operation in Western Equatoria state, the agency further stated, adding that it is still assessing the implications of this killing on its operations in the area.

More than 80 aid workers have been killed in South Sudan ever since the conflict started in 2013. This year alone, 16 aid workers have died.

Intentional attacks against humanitarian relief personnel, under international humanitarian law, may constitute war crimes.

Meanwhile, ICRC has appealed to all the parties involved in the South Sudan conflict to protect civilians and respect aid workers.

Ten of thousands of people have been killed and more than two million displaced in nearly four years of the conflict in South Sudan.

(ST)

  • 10 September 07:38, by Lenin Bull

    War is a Pandora’s box containing all dirty nasty things. Now Equatoria Arrow boys killing their own people taking food to their own people! What do they want? Do they want people of Western Equatoria to die of hunger without humanitarian assistance? The Nuer have polluted Greater Equatoria with war mania!!

  • 10 September 07:41, by Lenin Bull

    The Red Cross should document it. Riek’s rebels have done it and it should be documented as such. There should be no ambiguity in language and terms. I hope ICRC should not be like UN which is playing war musics in South Sudan to encourage more killings and destruction, more tribal feelings, and more rebellions.

  • 10 September 07:48, by Lenin Bull

    How long shall Equatoria continue to suffer as a war zone for meaningless purpose to bring Riek Back to J1 as FVP? What is Equatoria’s interest here when the Nuer don’t respect Dr.James Wani as the legitimate Vice President of South Sudan and the right one to succeed President Salva Kiir when he retires soon? SPLA-IO rebellion is dead in Nuerland and now the SPLA-IO is disturbing Equatoria.

  • 10 September 08:40, by lou nuer

    Some people comments are bullsheet completely.

s
Sudan Tribune

