 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 10 September 2017

Rights body calls for Machar’s release from South Africa

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 9, 2017 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese human rights organisation has appealed to the international community and leaders of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) countries to release rebel leader Riek Machar from confinement in South Africa.

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

The Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) said Machar needed to be released to enable him participate in the upcoming IGAD High Revitalization Forum on the 2015 peace agreement in which he was one of the main signatories.

"Without Riek Machar participation in the upcoming high revitalization forum it will reach nowhere and it will add no value to the ordinary South Sudanese citizens,” said CPJ’s coordinator Tito Anthony.

"[The] international community and regional leaders (IGAD) countries must work to secure release and participation of Riek Machar in the forum, not only him but the forum should include the NDM [National Democratic Movement] of Lam Akol, NAS [National Salvation Movement] of Thomas Cirillo, SPLM-G10 [Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In-Government 10] and other armed and non-armed opposition to achieve peace in the young nation,” he added.

According to Tito, the upcoming IGAD High Revitalization Forum should include all parties, both the armed and non-armed opposition if the regional bloc wants to help South Sudan achieve peace.

Machar, in South Africa since last year, told the United Nations in June that he wanted freedom from “confinement and detention".

"My host here South Africa has been hospitable," he said in a statement released after a teleconference with the UN Security Council.

The South Sudan rebel leader reportedly arrived in South Africa late last year without government’s knowledge after fleeing the capital Juba, amid claims President Salva Kiir wanted to assassinate him.

South African officials, however, deny claims that Machar is under house arrest.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the South Sudanese conflict and over two million people have fled the country, while the UN estimates that six million people, or half the population, are severely food insecure.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 10 September 07:37, by conservative

    Wtf without reik machar will be better off nation and more secure and more development and peace of mind on us as citizens probably weak government and it should need just woke up call or dissolve it through dialog and elections an order to partice our right we as citizens we don’t get to do that all we do someone feels offended against our government and wants arms to rebels no way you taking us

    repondre message

    • 10 September 07:50, by Newsudan

      These human rights bodies wanted another round of J1 showdown,
      Riek is warmonger

      repondre message

    • 10 September 09:49, by Malakal county Simon

      Conservative/slave

      What’s did your damn government achieved since Dr Machar confinement?? Answer this question before you bark like a dog fool....

      repondre message

  • 10 September 07:40, by conservative

    Back to square one rebels

    repondre message

  • 10 September 08:53, by lou nuer

    Withour Dr.Machar there is no peace in the Country truly. He was under house arrest for one year yet no positive change or progress being seen in a peace agreement. This time we need him and his forces around 12,000 IO strong forces Kiir and Taban Forces will not attempt to attack Dr.Machar forces at it Military Barack. You have paid alot of Dollar to avoid his present in the Country. Confusing

    repondre message

    • 10 September 11:35, by Lenin Bull

      Vampire Lou Nuer, are you not satisfied with the current number of dead Nuer soldiers and civilians to be asking for more ? Idiot!! Where will that number come from when Lou Nuerland is now peaceful with Bieh and Akobo States government now reestablishing themselves in their respective headquarters deep in Louland territories? Be converted to peace and civility please.

      repondre message

  • 10 September 11:29, by Majesty

    If peace talk is for people we like, it is then not a peace talk but waste of other people money and time. May be these are good times for SPLM to chip in and pay for their "home grown" peace initiatives.

    repondre message

  • 10 September 11:39, by Lenin Bull

    Riek Machar is not coming back to Juba even if he is promised the seat of President of the Republic of South Sudan. He knows perfectly well what is in Juba. Even if the UN or Americans bring him by force to Juba, there is possibility he might live alive for one day in that position. Ask him and he will give you his real answer.

    repondre message

  • 10 September 11:45, by Lenin Bull

    Riek Machar has evaporated like smoke never to come back to South Sudan. His supporters will wait him till the second coming of Jesus Christ!! Mark my words. He is growing blind both eyes, amputated on one left leg, and psychologically disturbed by many things( million dead soldiers and civilians, destruction to the country, death of his son Wang Riek, lack of sex with his many wives across globe)

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The UN’s WHO knows cholera vaccines have been used effectively: why not in Sudan? 2017-09-09 23:05:26 Eric Reeves The UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) continues in its refusal to call the cholera epidemic that has spread throughout Sudan by its proper name (cholera is caused by the Vibrio (...)

Why a technocratic transitional government in South Sudan? 2017-09-09 07:17:12 Dr Lam Akol The youngest country in the world was born amid great expectations and hopes for the future. These were not day dreams or castles built in the air. The hope was based on the fact (...)

Politicising death, where is humanity around J1?! 2017-09-08 10:10:16 By Lucy Ayak Malek (wife of Gen. Paul Malong) On the 02nd of September, a fire that gutted a girls’ dormitory at Moi High School, claiming the lives of 10 students with many others critically (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.