 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 9 September 2017

SPLM-N al-Hilu calls to investigate attacks on civilians in Sudan’s Blue Nile state

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese refugees in a refugees camp in Maban, South Sudan (WFP Photo)
September 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The humanitarian branch of the SPLM-N al-Hilu SPLM’s Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Association (SRRA) called on the international community to investigate "attacks on civilians" by a rival group led by Malik Agar in the Blue Nile state.

In a statement released on Friday the SRRA al-Hilu, Sodi Ibrahim Shamilla accused the SPLM-N faction led by Malik Agar of "killing innocent civilians in the refugee camps" carrying out "attack on NGOs and civilians in the liberated areas".

"Therefore we urge and appeal to UN, human rights organizations and activists and other concerned international bodies to carry out thorough, transparent and fair investigations and reveal the facts around the incidents," Shamilla further said.

Following a rift within the group that began in March 2017, the SPLM-N is now split into two groups.

Agar says his group controls the SPLM-N held areas in the Blue Nile State and accused Uduk fighters led by Gen. Joseph Tuka who support al-Hilu of causing troubles in these areas and in the refugees’ camps in South Sudan.

On the other hand, the SPLM-N al-Hilu says they are in control of the SPLM-N liberated areas in the Blue Nile and has the support of the population there except, the Angasana ethnic group of Malik Agar.

"We would like to assure our partners, friends, NGOs and donors providing humanitarian services in the two areas that the SPLM/A-N and its entire leadership and communities are not against Angasana tribe as Malik (is) preaching to get sympathy and support to achieve his goal," said the statement.

Journalists have no access to the SPLM-N held areas in the Blue Nile, also the security situation in South Sudan’s Upper Nile region, particularly in the border area, discourage many from reaching the area.

However, the two rival groups issued several statements reporting clashes in the refugees’ camps in Maban of South Sudan and inside Sudan.

In his statement, Shamilla said Agar forces killed some 20 civilians in different clashes occurred between May and August 2017.

Last week, the SPLM-N Agar issued a statement announcing the reorganisation of its humanitarian branch after the split of the rebel group which fights the Sudanese government since 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why a technocratic transitional government in South Sudan? 2017-09-09 07:17:12 Dr Lam Akol The youngest country in the world was born amid great expectations and hopes for the future. These were not day dreams or castles built in the air. The hope was based on the fact (...)

Politicising death, where is humanity around J1?! 2017-09-08 10:10:16 By Lucy Ayak Malek (wife of Gen. Paul Malong) On the 02nd of September, a fire that gutted a girls’ dormitory at Moi High School, claiming the lives of 10 students with many others critically (...)

South Sudan violence against innocent citizens amounts to treason 2017-09-04 21:12:50 By Wol Deng Atak The continued wave of violence orchestrated and unleashed by the government of South Sudan against her own citizens amounts to treason against the country. The regime has not (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.