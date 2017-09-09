SPLM-N al-Hilu calls to investigate attacks on civilians in Sudan’s Blue Nile state



September 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The humanitarian branch of the SPLM-N al-Hilu SPLM’s Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Association (SRRA) called on the international community to investigate "attacks on civilians" by a rival group led by Malik Agar in the Blue Nile state.

In a statement released on Friday the SRRA al-Hilu, Sodi Ibrahim Shamilla accused the SPLM-N faction led by Malik Agar of "killing innocent civilians in the refugee camps" carrying out "attack on NGOs and civilians in the liberated areas".

"Therefore we urge and appeal to UN, human rights organizations and activists and other concerned international bodies to carry out thorough, transparent and fair investigations and reveal the facts around the incidents," Shamilla further said.

Following a rift within the group that began in March 2017, the SPLM-N is now split into two groups.

Agar says his group controls the SPLM-N held areas in the Blue Nile State and accused Uduk fighters led by Gen. Joseph Tuka who support al-Hilu of causing troubles in these areas and in the refugees’ camps in South Sudan.

On the other hand, the SPLM-N al-Hilu says they are in control of the SPLM-N liberated areas in the Blue Nile and has the support of the population there except, the Angasana ethnic group of Malik Agar.

"We would like to assure our partners, friends, NGOs and donors providing humanitarian services in the two areas that the SPLM/A-N and its entire leadership and communities are not against Angasana tribe as Malik (is) preaching to get sympathy and support to achieve his goal," said the statement.

Journalists have no access to the SPLM-N held areas in the Blue Nile, also the security situation in South Sudan’s Upper Nile region, particularly in the border area, discourage many from reaching the area.

However, the two rival groups issued several statements reporting clashes in the refugees’ camps in Maban of South Sudan and inside Sudan.

In his statement, Shamilla said Agar forces killed some 20 civilians in different clashes occurred between May and August 2017.

Last week, the SPLM-N Agar issued a statement announcing the reorganisation of its humanitarian branch after the split of the rebel group which fights the Sudanese government since 2011.

