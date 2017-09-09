 
 
 
NISS sue Sudanese terrorism journalist

September 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) have re-initiated a lawsuit five year the publication of the incriminated article against a Sudanese journalist specialized in jihadist groups.

Al-Hadi Md Al-AminAl-Hadi Mohamed al-Amin Friday told Sudan Tribune that he was summoned to appear before the Press Court in Khartoum on Sunday as a suspect in a case lodged by the NISS against him in December 2012.

According to the expert on the jihadist groups, the security apparatus hired a legal adviser five years ago to initiate a lawsuit against him at the Press and Publications Prosecution Office on the background of the publication of an analytical article on the "Al-Dinndir’s cell" in the Al-Intibaha newspaper.

"At that time, we -the editor-in-chief Sadiq al-Rizaqi and me- were investigated about the article which did not refer to the security apparatus from near or far," he said.

In December 2012, Sudanese authorities raided a training camp of jihadists in Al-Dinndir Wild Life Park in Sennar State, where they arrested 25 of the group’s members following heavy clashes that led to the death of three others. The group was training its fighters to wage war against French troops in Mali.

This move is "suspicious, strange and disturbing," he said because it takes place five years after the publication of the article.

He pointed that if he is convicted before the court, the sentence would not be more than the publication of a correction or a fine.

However, he added that two people filed a new complaint about defamation against him and demanded two million Sudanese pounds (90,000 thousand US dollars) for each of them, saying their names were mentioned in a report published by Al-Tayyar newspaper on 30 August 2017, about a school run by extremists in Al-Kalakala suburb south of Khartoum.

Different sources say al-Hadi who is an independent journalist working with the different media is targeted by the NISS because he brings to the public sensitive affairs that they do not want to see it on the press reports.

(ST)

