Aweil community leaders call to allow former SPLA chief to travel aboard



September 8, 2017 (JUBA) - Community leaders from his home region of Aweil in Kenya have called to allow the former South Sudanese army chief General staff Paul Malong Awan to leave home confinement and travel to Nairobi after the death of his daughter.

The Kenya-based community leaders, cited poor health and the need for former army chief of staff to travel to neighbouring Kenya where his daughter died during fire break out at a school in Nairobi, resulting in the death of at least 10 girls, including the daughter of Gen Awan.

“As a result of this unfortunate turn of events, as a community, we are hereby requesting the President of the Republic of South Sudan to release Gen. Paul Malong join the rest of his family members in mourning his beloved late daughter,” reads a statement signed by Ngor Atuer, chairperson for Lol state, Kiir Kiir Akol; Chairperson for Aweil State in Kenya and Akuei Chier, representing Aweil East State Chairperson.

The statement points out that the call is based on a request by the Kenyan government through the Ministry of Education requiring that both parents avail themselves for DNA tests to ascertain the identity of the victims that perished in the tragic fire.

The test requires the presence of both husband and a wife to be granted permission to the DNA test in order to identify the dead.

pointing to "Malong’s deteriorating health", the statement further said " it is our kind request that the government allows him to access better medical services abroad".

"Finally, should there be reasons as to why the government should not grant our request then the community demands a clearly outlined explanation to the public in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan,” the statement stressed.

Following a request he made last week to President Salva Kiir last Saturday, Malong was informed on Tuesday that after consultation with the first vice-president and the vice president it was decided to reject his request.

"The President, First Vice President and Vice President met and they made a decision that I should not go to Kenya, which is unfortunate and painful one to the family,” he told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

Malong who was accused by the security services of plotting to overthrow President Salva Kiir was sacked from his position and confined to his house in Juba.

(ST)