World Vision staff murdered in Yambio town

September 7, 2017 (YAMBIO) – The body of a World Vision employee, who had gone missing for days, was on Thursday discovered in Yambio town.

The map of Western Equatoria in red

The deceased, Kuboyo Thomas, was last seen at Green beach entertainment center in town last Sunday.

A criminal investigation department officer said they received reports from the deceased family member that he disappeared since Sunday evening and his whereabouts remained unknown.

“But today [Thursday] his body was found dead in Uze in the outskirt of Yambio town to the south west of Yambio town behind Gbudue stadium,” the officer, who preferred anonymity, told Sudan Tribune.

While at World Vision, Kumboyo mostly worked in Makpandu refugees camp located about 40 kilometers from Yambio town.

The deceased, multiple eyewitnesses disclosed, was in the company of his girlfriend at Green beach before he disappeared from home.

Efforts to get comments from government and security officials were futile.

