 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 8 September 2017

World Vision staff murdered in Yambio town

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 7, 2017 (YAMBIO) – The body of a World Vision employee, who had gone missing for days, was on Thursday discovered in Yambio town.

PNG - 51.2 kb
The map of Western Equatoria in red

The deceased, Kuboyo Thomas, was last seen at Green beach entertainment center in town last Sunday.

A criminal investigation department officer said they received reports from the deceased family member that he disappeared since Sunday evening and his whereabouts remained unknown.

“But today [Thursday] his body was found dead in Uze in the outskirt of Yambio town to the south west of Yambio town behind Gbudue stadium,” the officer, who preferred anonymity, told Sudan Tribune.

While at World Vision, Kumboyo mostly worked in Makpandu refugees camp located about 40 kilometers from Yambio town.

The deceased, multiple eyewitnesses disclosed, was in the company of his girlfriend at Green beach before he disappeared from home.

Efforts to get comments from government and security officials were futile.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Politicising death, where is humanity around J1?! 2017-09-08 10:10:16 By Lucy Ayak Malek (wife of Gen. Paul Malong) On the 02nd of September, a fire that gutted a girls’ dormitory at Moi High School, claiming the lives of 10 students with many others critically (...)

South Sudan violence against innocent citizens amounts to treason 2017-09-04 21:12:50 By Wol Deng Atak The continued wave of violence orchestrated and unleashed by the government of South Sudan against her own citizens amounts to treason against the country. The regime has not (...)

Fatima: The legacy that matters 2017-09-04 09:17:49 By Salah Shuaib It is a name that possesses a compelling legacy which Sudanese intellects cannot compare or ignore. She is perhaps the bravest woman ever known throughout Sudan's modern history. (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.