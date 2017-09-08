Seven people killed in Western Lakes state attack

September 7, 2017 (RUMBEK) – At least seven people were killed and eight others wounded when a group of armed youth attacked a police post in Rumbek, South Sudan’s Western Lakes state capital.
- Map detail showing South Sudan’s Lakes state in red
An officer attached to the state governor’s office was reportedly injured during the exchange of gunfire between the youth and security officials.
“There were seven people killed and eight people sustained gunshot wounds and among those wounded is the officer in charge of the governor’s bodyguard unit called Monydit Manyiel Cindut,” a police officer, who preferred anonymity, disclosed.
He added, “The armed youth overran the police post briefly”.
The state information minister, Shadrack Bol Machok, said the attacks happened when armed pastoralists raided cows inside Rumbek town and drove toward Chueicok, prompting security forces to respond before being attacked by the youth.
The people of Western Lakes state have, in recent months, shown resistance Governor Matur Chut Dhuol over his working methods.
(ST)
