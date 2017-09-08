South Sudan President sacks head of state-oil company

September 7, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has sacked the head of the state-owned oil company (Nilepet), James Thelweng and replaced him with a new managing director.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

The president, in a decree read on the state-owned television (SSBC), removed Thelweng Mathiang and replaced with Chol Deng Thon.

Although no reasons were given for the president’s decision, the changes follow the scarcity of fuel in the country amid rising prices.

A holder of a master’s degree in Banking and Finance from an Australian University, the former Nilepet boss previously served as relations manager of the CFC Stanbic Bank.

Nilepet is a company managed by the government with a mandate to oversee oil exploration, production and marketing in South Sudan.

Since its independence, South Sudan has relied on oil for all income, a situation that has significantly compounded ongoing political and economic instability due to the fall in crude oil prices.

(ST)