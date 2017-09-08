 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 8 September 2017

South Sudan President sacks head of state-oil company

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 7, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has sacked the head of the state-owned oil company (Nilepet), James Thelweng and replaced him with a new managing director.

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

The president, in a decree read on the state-owned television (SSBC), removed Thelweng Mathiang and replaced with Chol Deng Thon.

Although no reasons were given for the president’s decision, the changes follow the scarcity of fuel in the country amid rising prices.

A holder of a master’s degree in Banking and Finance from an Australian University, the former Nilepet boss previously served as relations manager of the CFC Stanbic Bank.

Nilepet is a company managed by the government with a mandate to oversee oil exploration, production and marketing in South Sudan.

Since its independence, South Sudan has relied on oil for all income, a situation that has significantly compounded ongoing political and economic instability due to the fall in crude oil prices.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 September 07:52, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    We need the right people for the right jobs,Sacking is not appropriate term if someone is lay off from the position
    ; Mr Chol Thon was former commission if i am not wrong may be Mr Choo Kiir Day from Australia will help here, our learned friend, Just give it a go.

    repondre message

    • 8 September 08:14, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Kiir, will sack thousands of managing directors of Nilepet, and he will appoint thousand.
      Because problem of ? fuel pump will never ended in South Sudan unless to find internal refinery.

      repondre message

      • 8 September 09:59, by Newsudan

        A cow with a lot of milk:Ngundeng Bong,but Our cousin Nuers should not misinterpreted him for their owned gained,somebody told me about this cow producing much milk.

        repondre message

  • 8 September 07:54, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    I mean Mr Choo Kiir Day, our learned friend will help us identifying this person

    repondre message

  • 8 September 08:36, by gatkhor Nueri

    Mr.president Kiir Mayardiit his problem will never end because he surrounding himself with primitive people.

    repondre message

  • 8 September 08:39, by gatkhor Nueri

    Mr.president Kiir Mayardiit his problem will never end because he surrounding himself with primitive people.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Politicising death, where is humanity around J1?! 2017-09-08 10:10:16 By Lucy Ayak Malek (wife of Gen. Paul Malong) On the 02nd of September, a fire that gutted a girls’ dormitory at Moi High School, claiming the lives of 10 students with many others critically (...)

South Sudan violence against innocent citizens amounts to treason 2017-09-04 21:12:50 By Wol Deng Atak The continued wave of violence orchestrated and unleashed by the government of South Sudan against her own citizens amounts to treason against the country. The regime has not (...)

Fatima: The legacy that matters 2017-09-04 09:17:49 By Salah Shuaib It is a name that possesses a compelling legacy which Sudanese intellects cannot compare or ignore. She is perhaps the bravest woman ever known throughout Sudan's modern history. (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.