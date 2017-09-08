South Sudan President sacks head of state-oil company

September 7, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has sacked the head of the state-owned oil company (Nilepet), James Thelweng and replaced him with a new managing director.
- South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)
The president, in a decree read on the state-owned television (SSBC), removed Thelweng Mathiang and replaced with Chol Deng Thon.
Although no reasons were given for the president’s decision, the changes follow the scarcity of fuel in the country amid rising prices.
A holder of a master’s degree in Banking and Finance from an Australian University, the former Nilepet boss previously served as relations manager of the CFC Stanbic Bank.
Nilepet is a company managed by the government with a mandate to oversee oil exploration, production and marketing in South Sudan.
Since its independence, South Sudan has relied on oil for all income, a situation that has significantly compounded ongoing political and economic instability due to the fall in crude oil prices.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Politicising death, where is humanity around J1?! 2017-09-08 10:10:16 By Lucy Ayak Malek (wife of Gen. Paul Malong) On the 02nd of September, a fire that gutted a girls’ dormitory at Moi High School, claiming the lives of 10 students with many others critically (...)
South Sudan violence against innocent citizens amounts to treason 2017-09-04 21:12:50 By Wol Deng Atak The continued wave of violence orchestrated and unleashed by the government of South Sudan against her own citizens amounts to treason against the country. The regime has not (...)
Fatima: The legacy that matters 2017-09-04 09:17:49 By Salah Shuaib It is a name that possesses a compelling legacy which Sudanese intellects cannot compare or ignore. She is perhaps the bravest woman ever known throughout Sudan's modern history. (...)
MORE