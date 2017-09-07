Over 200 police officers graduate in Wau state

September 06, 2017 (WAU) – At least 203 new police officers have completed the multiple basic training they undertook since last year.

The officers were trained in aspects like basic human rights issues.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Acho said the new forces will help curb rising crimes.

“You new graduates belong to Wau municipality, I have been saying these on many occasions. I will assign you in Wau municipality, I don’t want thieves to take women’s wallets, beds, doors or remove iron sheets and everything. These things should stop, my mission is to maintain security in the state,” he said.

The governor, during the occasion, urged the police to assist the state in providing maximum security protection to citizens in Wau.

“This is a big responsibility the president has given to me because, without security, you cannot make development, without security, you cannot do anything, so this required a human being to be secure with his life and all his properties and what belong to him should be secure, if the government is not providing these, what is the need of the governor in the state, there will be no,” he stressed.

The new officers, Sudan Tribune understands, will be deployed in all the eight counties within the state for effective security provision.

On her part, however, Wau state police commissioner, Chol Thuic urged the officers to apply their working skills during their duties.

“The police have its important laws, if these laws are applied by you who are in front of us, if they are not applied and implemented, there should be nothing could go ahead and if they are applied, everything will go right,” said Thuic.

He added, “You have to do your right things, if a civilian is crying and calling you police, police, whether you were doing what, you have to leave it and respond to this civilian what is facing him, your responsibility is protecting the civilian’s lives and their properties”.

