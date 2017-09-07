 
 
 
South Sudan not a failed state for airport takeover: official

September 6, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s First Vice President Taban Deng Gai has questioned the decision of the United Nations mission in the country to deploy at the airport, saying the nation was not a failed state for its key infrastructure and installations to be taken over.

South Sudan’s first Vice President Taban Deng Gai addresses the UN General Assembly (UN Photo/Cia Pak)

Gai told the state owned television (SSBC) that government has no problem with the UN presence in the country, but the mandate has to be clear and acceptable to the people as well as government.

“We don’t have problem with the protection of civilians for example, we don’t have problem with the protection of the human UN relief agents for example, but what about the airport why do you take the airport? The airport is functioning well,” said Gai.

“South Sudan is not a failed so why take over the airport”? he asked.

The senior South Sudanese official said they would not accept unilateral actions and decisions taken without seeking their views and approval from the United Nations and other organizations.

“We will not accept and we will say it here that look that we are a member state and we should be treated like any member state. The member states of the United Nations are equal. There should not be special treatment to others. We are all equal members,” he said.

Gai, a former rebel chief negotiator during the peace talks between the government and armed opposition appealed for aid, saying South Sudan was looking for support to build and foster democracy.

“We are coming here to appeal to them that look it is time to help us building the country, stand with the leadership because it is only two and half years or three years where we shall have elections then people elect their leaders,” he said.

“By nature, we are democratic people. We are liberal people. We are not people who build dictators. That why we rose against dictatorship in Khartoum,” he explained.

He said the 17,000 troops of the UN in the country as authorized by the 15-member Security Council are “doing nothing” in the country.

“As I am talking to you, we already have 13000 UN troops in South Sudan which are sitting idle, they are not doing anything because they have problem with their mandate. And their problem is also threatening them how they were selected, objective for what. So they hurried with the numbers adding more 4000 to be 17000 to be in a small country like South Sudan”, Gai further told SSBC television.

The South Sudanese First Vice President is scheduled to visit and address the UN General assembly in New York later this month.

(ST)

  7 September 08:37, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    The problem is insecurity in corners of South Sudan.

    7 September 09:11, by padiit gaga

      Wow that is good news s.sudan is fail state do not denied fake vice president U.N must take it and civilians in peaceful nation all dictators must be taking to court by I.c.c.the time is coming for God to bring peac0e in s.sudan.

  7 September 11:55, by Lenin Bull

    Congratluations FVP Hon.STephen Taban Deng Gai for that strong patriotic position in relation to this cold neocolonialism of our people and country by foxes hiding behind UN/UNMISS/RPF in South Sudan. Keep saying it even in front of this damned UN in their HQ in New York. We will fight them if they continue to entertain that dream of neocolonizing us even if they come with Atomic/H Bombs.

  7 September 12:00, by Lenin Bull

    " Give me death or give me my liberty" once remarked one of the American Statesmen. No nonsense when it comes to dignity, freedom, political independence. I don't think South Sudanese are so soon ready for another master after Arabs left on the 9th July 2011 with those huge sacrifices of 5 million South Sudanese dead citizens and incalculable looted wealths( in billions/trillions of US$).

    7 September 12:37, by jubaone

      Lenin Bullshit,
      Your insatiable and uncontrollable greed for power and wealth, political immorality (Born to rule nonsense), lack of accountability and sense for nationahood, intolerance and wanton savagery are only some of the reasons that have shocked the whole world. How could you have messed the SS to soon? What went wrong? The UN should just takeover this jienge republic.

