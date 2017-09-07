 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 7 September 2017

Sudan’s ruling party mulls over restructuring government media organisations

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 6, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ruling National Congress Party (NCP) has begun a series of consultations to reorganise all government media organs and replace their managers within the framework of preparation for the general elections in 2020.

JPEG - 25.3 kb
Sudan TV logo

Informed sources told Sudan Tribune that the NCP media sector began to mull over possible restructuring scenarios of the state media organs, including Sudan TV, National Radio, Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Al-Shorooq TV and Al-Rai Al-Am daily newspaper.

The changes would include the directors of the media bodies and their boards of directors. Also, it intends to inject new blood in the different services of the media sector within the ruling party, such as the Press Service and the Electronic Publishing Service.

The sources told Sudan Tribune that the National Congress Party has already begun consultations to choose new leaders for these organs and now examining several nominations.

" President Omer al-Bashir and his first deputy, Bakri Hassan Saleh, more than once expressed the displeasure of the state leadership over the performance of the government media organisation," stressed the sources.

"Media in the past period failed to promote major reforms such as the (political) reform and the collection of weapons" he further said.

Sudan TV recently faced several difficulties to the extent that it failed to broadcast the main news programme, and the inability to pay the salaries of staff.

He pointed to the rise of conflicts within the employees of government media institutions, which reflected negatively on their performance, and the emergence of "divergences" on the media role between the National Congress Party and the Islamic Movement.

The sources pointed out that internal conflicts and the absence of a "central vision" in the government controlled media led to the establishment of alternative media organisations such as Radio Bladi which is supported by the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS), adding that the latter has the intention to establish TV channels and newspapers.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan violence against innocent citizens amounts to treason 2017-09-04 21:12:50 By Wol Deng Atak The continued wave of violence orchestrated and unleashed by the government of South Sudan against her own citizens amounts to treason against the country. The regime has not (...)

Fatima: The legacy that matters 2017-09-04 09:17:49 By Salah Shuaib It is a name that possesses a compelling legacy which Sudanese intellects cannot compare or ignore. She is perhaps the bravest woman ever known throughout Sudan's modern history. (...)

Response to Ateny Wek 30th August’s fool’s day 2017-09-02 23:19:21 By Mabior Riiny Lual Had it not been fresh lies intertwined in Today Ateny’s post, one would not have bothered to respond to Ateny’s Facebook post. In his usual quick response to Facebook (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.