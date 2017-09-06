 
 
 
South Sudan presidency denies former SPLA chief permission to travel

Paul Malong arrives at Juba Airport 13 May 2017 (ST Photo)

September 6, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan presidency has rejected a permission to travel abroad by former army chief of staff Paul Malong Awan, who sought to go to the neighbouring Kenya to identify the body of his daughter.

last week, Malong lost his daughter who died in an arson fire at a dormitory of Moi Girls School in Nairobi, Kenya.

“I was hoping I would go and identify my daughter through DNA test because this is what is required. Doctors need my DNA in order to identify the body of my daughter but now I cannot go,” Gen. Awan, a former ally of President Kiir told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday at his residence in Juba.

The former army chief said he spoke to the president on Saturday last week and he was told to wait for feedback.

“So, I was preparing hoping I would go. But yesterday morning (Tuesday) the Minister in the office of President came to me with the information about the decision made by the Presidency. He said the decision was made by the presidency. The President, First Vice President and Vice President met and they made a decision that I should not go to Kenya, which is unfortunate and painful one to the family,” he said

Gen. Awan, whose two daughters Amou and Alakiir were at Moi Girls in Nairobi, said one of the daughters, ’Alakiir is confirmed dead by the school and the other Amou is still admitted in the hospital.

In May 2017, President Kiir relieved General Paul Malong Awan from his position as the army chief of general staff of the South Sudanese army. The security services accused him of plotting to overthrow him. But Awan denied the charge.

Since, he is confined in Juba, following an attempt to move to his home area of Aweil immediately after the announcement of his removal from the position on 9 May. Also, all his close aides and supporters in the army and the government were sacked from their positions.

(ST)

  • 6 September 22:36, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    My condolences to the family,and may almighty God rest her soul in enternal peace,Kenya is African Continent and Gen.Malong should go and identify her daughter through the DNA
    Test, travel bans doesn’t mean that you should attend such a sorrowful event,If it is a matter of capturing you a life, let them do so so that the world will know that you re prevent from attending your daughter’s funeral

    • 6 September 22:50, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      Even president Kenyatta can’t condemn that, "waiting for feedback from who"?

      • 6 September 23:08, by Don-Don Malith Rual

        Folks your comments here will granted Gen.Malong a leave to Kenya n will prevent him from traveling to
        n by the end of the day it will be a matter of personal choice; n i do suggest he goes to Kenya at this difficult time
        With the rest of the family members

