Sudan calls on SPLM-N to open safe corridors in South Kordofan

September 6, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The commissioner of Hayban locality, South Kordofan state Khalifa Ibrahim has called on the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) to open safe corridors, said the official news agency SUNA.

A SPLA-N fighter stands near Gos village in the rebel-held territory of the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, May 1, 2012. (Reuters)

According to Ibrahim, the safe corridors would connect the residents and the sick and those wishing to return voluntarily in support of peace and stability in the locality.

He pointed out that more than 15,000 residents of the Hyaban locality were displaced by the war and currently living in Kadugli, South Kordofan capital.

The commissioner said they would hold a meeting during the coming days to discuss ways to promote peaceful coexistence, amend the social fabric and to prepare the local community for the final return of the locality headquarters in early 2018.

Ibrahim further said he would conduct a field tour to the various localities to inspect the conditions of the Hyban residents, pointing he will also meet with the Hyban sons in Khartoum to launch the voluntary return campaign.

South Kordofan state and the neighbouring Blue Nile state have been the scene of violent conflict between the SPLM-N and Sudanese army since 2011.

Talks between the two sides for a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access are stalled since last August. The SPLM-N demands to deliver 20% of the humanitarian assistance through a humanitarian corridor from Asosa, an Ethiopian border town.

But the government rejects the idea saying it is a breach of the state sovereignty and a manoeuvre from the rebels to bring arms and ammunition to their locked rebel-held areas in the Two Areas.

The SPLM-N is now divided into two factions: one in South Kordofan led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu and the other in the White Nile State led by Malik Agar. The rift emerged several months ago over the right of self-determination and other issues.

(ST)