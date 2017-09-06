 
 
 
U.S. sanctions top South Sudanese officials, former general

U.S. President elect Donald Trump speaks at election night rally in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 9, 2016.
September 6, 2017 (WASHINGTON) - The United States administration has sanctioned on two senior South Sudanese government officials, a former military general and three South Sudanese companies for undermining peace, security and stability in the war-torn country.

On Wednesday, the U.S departments of State and Treasury announced penalties against South Sudan’s deputy defence chief, Malek Reuben, the information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth and the ex-military chief of staff, Paul Malong.

The sanctions, the U.S Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, Sigal Mandelker said, imply freezing any assets they may have in U.S. jurisdictions, banning them from travelling to the U.S and preventing Americans from doing business with them.

In addition, sanctions imposed by the U.S. affect three firms owned by Reuben. These include All Energy Investments, A+ Engineering, Electronics & Media Printing and Mak International Services.

The U.S Treasury Department, according to the statement, also issued a notice to banks warning that doing business with these South Sudanese officials and companies who are suspected of laundering money obtained through corruption may bring penalties.

“Treasury will forcefully respond to the atrocities ongoing in South Sudan by targeting those who abuse human rights, seek to derail the peace process, and obstruct reconciliation in South Sudan,” it adds.

John Prendergast, co-founder of The Sentry and Founding Director at the Enough Project, said actions taken by the U.S State Department are critical steps forward, but that much more needed to be done.

“Individual sanctions are inadequate in the face of the violent kleptocratic system that has been assembled under President [Salva] Kiir’s administration,” said Prendergast in a statement on Wednesday.

“The only way to impact the calculations of those doing irreparable damage to the world’s newest country is to impose network sanctions on the leadership of the government and rebels and their commercial collaborators, both domestic and international”, it adds.

The network sanctions, Prendergast said, should be combined with aggressive anti-money laundering initiatives to really undermine their ability to move illicit finances through the international banking system.

“No peace effort has a chance of succeeding until a serious cost has been imposed on those who are profiting from war both financially and politically,” he added.

Meanwhile, Debra LaPrevotte, a senior investigator at The Sentry said the action taken by the U.S. government is a welcome step to address the grand corruption The Sentry investigations have helped bring to light.

“The illicit financial dealings of those responsible for the suffering in South Sudan mirror the methods used by kleptocratic leaders in other countries, including places like Ukraine and Malaysia, where the U.S. government has helped to recover billions in stolen wealth,” said LaPrevotte.

“The Sentry will continue to follow the assets of South Sudanese leaders and work to ensure strong action is taken,” she added.

In July 2015, the United Nations Security Council imposed sanctions on six South Sudanese generals accused of fuelling conflict in the world’s youngest nation. The generals, three from each side of the conflict, were meant to face global travel bans and asset freezes.

In November 2016, the United States demanded the United Nations Security Council to impose sanctions on the then SPLA chief of staff Paul Malong and Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth for hampering the peace process in South Sudan. The former First Vice President and SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar was also on the proposed list.

South Sudan’s civil war, now in its four-year, has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than two million people.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 September 20:54, by Eastern

    Fuck and fuck! That’s not enough....Makuei, Malek, et al are small fishes....I am ready to volunteer in naming more rotten fishes in the syndicate....

    repondre message

    • 6 September 21:19, by Agany Malim

      Sanction will have not effect but ICC is the solution for the case of the leaders of ss who create war on pple such that they MUST face law rather freezing their assets

      repondre message

  • 6 September 20:59, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Sanctions is not a weapon to solve South Sudan senseless civil war, created by Riek Machar and President Kiir, for the venerable citizens.
    Let US and international community find amicable way to bring everlasting peace to the people of South Sudan rather than series of sanction against Generals.

    repondre message

  • 6 September 21:03, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    This is not U.S made sanction, it cooked by Nüer group including oppositions who are against regime and against Dinkas.

    repondre message

  • 6 September 21:07, by Mapuor

    Sanctions should be imposed on all the 75 thieves who plundered our country and syphoned our money to Britain, America,Australia and Canada.Those of Dr Riek Machar,Pagan Amum,Oyay Deng Ajak,James Hoth May,Gier Chuang Aluong,Jikoni the former controller of SPLA Accounts,all former governors of the defunct 10 states,and all former national ministers of Finance should be on the top of the list.

    repondre message

  • 6 September 21:07, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Sanction Gen.
    1. Ex-army chief, Paul Malong.
    2. Malek Ruenben
    3. Micheal Makuei Lueth
    The above mentioned veterans politicains, have no Asset to in abroad.

    repondre message

    • 6 September 21:13, by jubaone

      Jienge criminals and registered thugs. As for the stray street dog 🐶 Makuei, he needs a muzzle cos he has loose and uncontrollable tongue. Just too mouthy.

      repondre message

  • 6 September 21:09, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    What about Kiir Mayardit, and Riek Machar, what is their sanction?

    repondre message

  • 6 September 21:10, by Agany Malim

    That Action is welcome by common citizens in ss but it need more action as recoment by senatry. However we are suffering under the poor leadership of Kiir with his friends who loot the country with highest corruption i wish US should do more enough to bring peace in ss

    repondre message

  • 6 September 21:19, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Individual saction in term of global travel bans n freezing personal assets as president DONALD TRUMP put it is just like stopping some freedom of movement n by the way South Sudanese official doesn’t even have an annual leave!does this means that they love jobs or is it beco3 they re engage by wars? Personal Saction mean nothing to them,amicable personal approach can be the key here

    repondre message

    • 6 September 21:30, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      I have never heard of South Sudanese personnel on the topic list of the World wealthy folks; I wonder this might be the case here, they term this as public liability n corrupted assets, Lord remove our names from damns records, so that my name be included in the worldly richest bourgeoisie

      repondre message

  • 6 September 23:18, by dinkdong

    That was a good move, but it is not completed. They should have included Kiir and Riek.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



