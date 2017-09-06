 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 6 September 2017

S. Sudan rebels welcome defection of Kapotea state MP

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 5, 2017 (JUBA) - A ruling party member of parliament hailing from South Sudan’s Kapotea state has defected and joined the armed opposition faction allied to former first vice president, Riek Machar, the rebels’ deputy spokesperson Col. Lam Paul Gabriel said.

JPEG - 16.8 kb
The map of Eastern Equatoria state in red

Abdalla Angelo Lochono, a lawmaker from the ruling party and Marko Lojore, a military officer, reportedly announced their defection on Monday following political disputes with government.

Lochono, according to Lam, served as a lawmaker in South Sudan’s Eastern Equatoria state before it was split into Imatong and Namurunyang states, following the October 2015 presidential order.

“Marko Lojore was a soldier of SPLA-IG [Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In-Government] deployed in Kapoeta. The two served well under the Juba regime until they noticed their resources were being grabbed by [Louis] Lobong [Kapeota state governor] and [President] Salva Kiir while their community members die of starvation on a regular basis [while] young girls were being raped and the community being harassed by government soldiers,” said Lam.

The two defectors, he added, came along with more than 1000 armed government soldiers, claims Sudan Tribune could not verify.

“The SPLA-IO [Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In-Opposition] welcomes those [defectors] into its ranks and thanks all of them for their patriotic decision of joining the people’s movement”, he said.

The South Sudanese civil war is a conflict in South Sudan between forces of the government and opposition forces. In December 2013, President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar and 10 others of attempting a coup d’état.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in the country’s civil war.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 September 09:21, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    If I were them, I could not step my feet out of South Sudan, into the Bush,that was not the right decision for any out minded politicians, political dispute doesn’t mean I should leave my country my people n go to the Bush, we need to change our decisions on this very bad culture of defaction. Lord have
    Mercy on them.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan violence against innocent citizens amounts to treason 2017-09-04 21:12:50 By Wol Deng Atak The continued wave of violence orchestrated and unleashed by the government of South Sudan against her own citizens amounts to treason against the country. The regime has not (...)

Fatima: The legacy that matters 2017-09-04 09:17:49 By Salah Shuaib It is a name that possesses a compelling legacy which Sudanese intellects cannot compare or ignore. She is perhaps the bravest woman ever known throughout Sudan's modern history. (...)

Response to Ateny Wek 30th August’s fool’s day 2017-09-02 23:19:21 By Mabior Riiny Lual Had it not been fresh lies intertwined in Today Ateny’s post, one would not have bothered to respond to Ateny’s Facebook post. In his usual quick response to Facebook (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.