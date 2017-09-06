September 5, 2017 (JUBA) - A ruling party member of parliament hailing from South Sudan’s Kapotea state has defected and joined the armed opposition faction allied to former first vice president, Riek Machar, the rebels’ deputy spokesperson Col. Lam Paul Gabriel said.
- The map of Eastern Equatoria state in red
Abdalla Angelo Lochono, a lawmaker from the ruling party and Marko Lojore, a military officer, reportedly announced their defection on Monday following political disputes with government.
Lochono, according to Lam, served as a lawmaker in South Sudan’s Eastern Equatoria state before it was split into Imatong and Namurunyang states, following the October 2015 presidential order.
“Marko Lojore was a soldier of SPLA-IG [Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In-Government] deployed in Kapoeta. The two served well under the Juba regime until they noticed their resources were being grabbed by [Louis] Lobong [Kapeota state governor] and [President] Salva Kiir while their community members die of starvation on a regular basis [while] young girls were being raped and the community being harassed by government soldiers,” said Lam.
The two defectors, he added, came along with more than 1000 armed government soldiers, claims Sudan Tribune could not verify.
“The SPLA-IO [Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In-Opposition] welcomes those [defectors] into its ranks and thanks all of them for their patriotic decision of joining the people’s movement”, he said.
The South Sudanese civil war is a conflict in South Sudan between forces of the government and opposition forces. In December 2013, President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar and 10 others of attempting a coup d’état.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in the country’s civil war.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan violence against innocent citizens amounts to treason 2017-09-04 21:12:50 By Wol Deng Atak The continued wave of violence orchestrated and unleashed by the government of South Sudan against her own citizens amounts to treason against the country. The regime has not (...)
Fatima: The legacy that matters 2017-09-04 09:17:49 By Salah Shuaib It is a name that possesses a compelling legacy which Sudanese intellects cannot compare or ignore. She is perhaps the bravest woman ever known throughout Sudan's modern history. (...)
Response to Ateny Wek 30th August’s fool’s day 2017-09-02 23:19:21 By Mabior Riiny Lual Had it not been fresh lies intertwined in Today Ateny’s post, one would not have bothered to respond to Ateny’s Facebook post. In his usual quick response to Facebook (...)
MORE