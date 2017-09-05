 
 
 
Sudanese security arrests opposition SCoP member

SCoP activist knocking on the door of a family house in the suburb of Jabal Awliya, south of Khartoum on 30 September (ST Photo)
September 5, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) said that the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) arrested a party cadre on Tuesday, days after his release.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the SCoP said that a member of its branch in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Nabil al-Nuweiri was arrested again by the Sudanese security service.

Al-Nuwairi was arrested on August 29 at the Khartoum North Criminal Court while he was attending a ruling session on the case of party member Asim Omer who is accused of killing a policeman during student protests in 2016.

The statement said that "al-Nuweiri came from outside the country to attend the ruling session, was released (in the same day) hours after the arrest," adding that the security service summoned al-Nuwairy on Tuesday morning and arrested him.

"The communication with Nabil al-Nuweiri was interrupted after the security call, and he was put in custody," said the SCoP political secretary Abubakr Youssef.

"Nuweiri’s arrest comes within the framework of systematic targeting of the Sudanese Congress Party, as the regime’s security apparatus is doing its best to deprive the party of exercising its rights to exercise political activities," he said.

"This targeting is a fuel for the party in its anti-regime action," he further stressed.

The SCoP is known for its diverse activities aiming to mobilize the Sudanese street against the regime of President Omer al-Bashir.

The opposition party also carries out awareness campaigns in the fields of health and sanitation in different parts of the capital and some states.

(ST)

