Sudan to participate in African Union summit on Libya

Sudan's Vice President Hassabo Abdel-Rahman (SUNA)
September 5, 2017 (KHARTOUM) — Sudan’s Vice President Hassabo Abdel-Rahman will travel next Friday to the Republic of Congo to participate in an African Union summit on the Libyan crisis.

Abdel Rahman will participate in the third meeting of the African Union High-level Committee on Libya, which will be held at the level of heads of state on Saturday, the 9th September, to discuss ways to achieve reconciliation and restore stability and peace in Libya.

The meeting, which will be chaired by the Congolese President, Denis Sassou Nguesso, aims at narrowing the gap between the Libyan parties to overcome the political impasse that hinders the implementation of the UN mediated Skhirat Agreement and taking into account the different initiatives on Libya including the African Union, the European Union and the League of Arab States.

The AU high-level committee was established by the African Union Peace and Security Council in Sept. 2014, in order to restore peace and security in the troubled north African country.

Algeria, Chad, Egypt, Mauritania, Niger, the Republic of Congo, South Africa, Sudan, and Tunisia are the members of the African Union body tasked with the resolution of the Libyan crisis.

The United Nations, the African Union and Arab League are struggling to unify the divided Libyan leaders who are competing to control the strife nation after the NATO-backed uprising that toppled the regime of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

In a meeting brokered by French President Emmanuel Macron last July, the UN backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj and the eastern Libya commander Khalifa Haftar committed to a ceasefire and to work towards holding elections in the spring of 2018.

(ST)

