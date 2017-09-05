 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 5 September 2017

North Darfur lawmaker calls to determine nature of diarrhoea outbreak

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A nurse is medicating a patient at the intensive-care area of the El Fasher Hospital, North Darfur on 8 Dec 2012 (UNAMID Photo)
September 4, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - A member of the North Darfur Legislative Council urged the state ministry of health to diagnose cases similar to the watery diarrhoea epidemic appeared at El-Fasher Teaching Hospital.

MP Suleiman Mukhtar Musa told Sudan Tribune on Monday he noted the presence of a large number of patients suffering from diarrhoea. when he went to the hospital with a patient.

"But so far, they have not confirmed whether the diarrhoea is a watery diarrhoea or not ... Unfortunately, there are at least 11 critical cases," he added.

Since nearly two months, independent doctors groups and opposition parties reject statements by the medical authorities about Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD), and call on the government to officially declare a cholera outbreak in the Sudan.

According to statistics released last August by the Sudanese ministry of health and the World Health Organization (WHO), the AWD killed 657 individuals during the period of August 2016 to August 2017. The reports further said that 30762 cases of acute watery diarrhoea have been reported during the past 12 months.

For his part, the Director General of the Ministry of Health in the State of North Darfur Mounir Matar denied the emergence of any cases of acute watery diarrhoea in the state.

"Diarrhea cases that came to the hospital are very normal and there are no AWD cases in any of the state’s hospitals," he told Sudan Tribune.

In their joint report, the WHO and the Sudanese health authorities project additional 36,000 to 40,000 cases over the next six to nine months.

"The AWD is affecting all demographics, with females constituting 54 per cent of the cases and children under five years of age accounting for 8.1 per cent," said UNOCHA in its latest bulletin of 27 August.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan violence against innocent citizens amounts to treason 2017-09-04 21:12:50 By Wol Deng Atak The continued wave of violence orchestrated and unleashed by the government of South Sudan against her own citizens amounts to treason against the country. The regime has not (...)

Fatima: The legacy that matters 2017-09-04 09:17:49 By Salah Shuaib It is a name that possesses a compelling legacy which Sudanese intellects cannot compare or ignore. She is perhaps the bravest woman ever known throughout Sudan's modern history. (...)

Response to Ateny Wek 30th August’s fool’s day 2017-09-02 23:19:21 By Mabior Riiny Lual Had it not been fresh lies intertwined in Today Ateny’s post, one would not have bothered to respond to Ateny’s Facebook post. In his usual quick response to Facebook (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.