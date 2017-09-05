September 4, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan has urged the United State government to provide it with more support instead of reviewing its policies toward the country.

The call comes days after Mark Green, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) boss said during a visit to South Sudan that Washington reconsiders backing President Salva Kiir.

South Sudan’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Mawien Makol (Photo: Citizen News)

"As the government, we are actually committed to bringing peace through the national dialogue. The government is helping with opening up the humanitarian corridor with the help of the (SPLA) army," the foreign affairs spokesperson Mawien Makol told Xinhua.

While meeting President Kiir in the capital, Juba, Green had expressed concerns about the obstruction of humanitarian access and incessant civilian attacks and killings in the war-torn nation.

The newly appointed USAID head described South Sudan as the “most dangerous” country in the world for aid workers and called on President Kiir to ensure the security of aid workers and end impediments that block or delay delivery of humanitarian assistance.

But the foreign affairs official said "any other position that is being made by any international (U.S) actor is not going to be helpful.”

The U.S officially recognised South Sudan on 9 July 2011, the same day they declared independence after a self-determination referendum held in January that year.

South Sudan descended into violence in mid-December 2013 after the political dispute between President Kiir and his former deputy Machar led to fighting that has displaced millions of the population.

Since the start of the South Sudan conflict, USAID has reportedly provided some $2.7 billion in humanitarian aid to the war-torn East African nation.

