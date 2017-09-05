September 4, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan has urged the United State government to provide it with more support instead of reviewing its policies toward the country.
The call comes days after Mark Green, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) boss said during a visit to South Sudan that Washington reconsiders backing President Salva Kiir.
- South Sudan’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Mawien Makol (Photo: Citizen News)
"As the government, we are actually committed to bringing peace through the national dialogue. The government is helping with opening up the humanitarian corridor with the help of the (SPLA) army," the foreign affairs spokesperson Mawien Makol told Xinhua.
While meeting President Kiir in the capital, Juba, Green had expressed concerns about the obstruction of humanitarian access and incessant civilian attacks and killings in the war-torn nation.
The newly appointed USAID head described South Sudan as the “most dangerous” country in the world for aid workers and called on President Kiir to ensure the security of aid workers and end impediments that block or delay delivery of humanitarian assistance.
But the foreign affairs official said "any other position that is being made by any international (U.S) actor is not going to be helpful.”
The U.S officially recognised South Sudan on 9 July 2011, the same day they declared independence after a self-determination referendum held in January that year.
South Sudan descended into violence in mid-December 2013 after the political dispute between President Kiir and his former deputy Machar led to fighting that has displaced millions of the population.
Since the start of the South Sudan conflict, USAID has reportedly provided some $2.7 billion in humanitarian aid to the war-torn East African nation.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan violence against innocent citizens amounts to treason 2017-09-04 21:12:50 By Wol Deng Atak The continued wave of violence orchestrated and unleashed by the government of South Sudan against her own citizens amounts to treason against the country. The regime has not (...)
Fatima: The legacy that matters 2017-09-04 09:17:49 By Salah Shuaib It is a name that possesses a compelling legacy which Sudanese intellects cannot compare or ignore. She is perhaps the bravest woman ever known throughout Sudan's modern history. (...)
Response to Ateny Wek 30th August’s fool’s day 2017-09-02 23:19:21 By Mabior Riiny Lual Had it not been fresh lies intertwined in Today Ateny’s post, one would not have bothered to respond to Ateny’s Facebook post. In his usual quick response to Facebook (...)
MORE