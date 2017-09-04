 
 
 
SLM-AW accuses Central Darfur police of attempting to kill its former spokesperson

September 4, 2017 (ZALINGEI) - The Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel-Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) has accused police and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) elements of attempting to assassinate one of its leaders in Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur state.

SLM-AW spokesperson Mohamed al-Nair Monday said a military force of seven elements wearing police dress and led by a police officer and an RSF officer tried to assassinate the Movement’s former spokesperson Mustafa Tamboor on Saturday.

The statement pointed out that the military force stormed Tamboor’s house and fired a hail of bullets, saying the latter has survived the assassination attempt.

However, according to the statement, Tamboor’s mother and two of his brothers were wounded during the raid and have been rushed to the hospital.

The SLM-AW accused the regime of “deliberately planning to liquidate” Tamboor after he was released and put under security control in Zalingei, holding the government of Central Darfur responsible for any harm carried out on Tamboor.

Tamboor was arrested in 2015 when he served as SLM-AW spokesperson but he was released last June following mediation efforts by his uncle and former head of Darfur Regional Authority (DRA) Tijani al-Sissi.

Since, he was placed under tight security control in the capital, Zalingei.

Meanwhile, the press office of Central Darfur governor Monday said the incident took place after a verbal altercation between Tamboor’s brother and police officers.
In a press release, the governor press office said Tamboor’s brother (Mutwakil) parked his car near the police station and refused to follow the orders to drive his vehicle away.

It added that a police officer has filed criminal charges against Mutwakil and commanded a police force to arrest him, saying the police force used tear gas to disperse the residents who gathered at his home after the family refused to hand him over.

According to the press release, the police force managed to arrest Mutwakil, saying an investigation was conducted with the police officer who arrested him to find out the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It pointed out that the native administration has reached an agreement with the police and Mutwakil was released and the charges filed against him have been cancelled.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003.

UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict and over 2.5 million were displaced.

SLM-AW refuses to negotiate with the government since the failure of Abuja peace process in 2006. It says that the Sudanese authorities have to disarm militias, provide security for the displaced persons and civilians in Darfur and re-institute grabbed land.

It further insists that any talks should only deal with the root causes of the conflict, not its consequences.

(ST)

s
Sudan Tribune

