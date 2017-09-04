 
 
 
Sporadic gun fire rocks South Sudan-DRC border post

September 4, 2017 (YAMBIO) – Sporadic gunfire was when South Sudan army (SPLA) soldiers disagreed with their Congolese counterparts, creating fear and panic among citizens of Nabiapai at South Sudan’s border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Saturday.

SPLA soldiers smoke cigarettes in a military barrack in Nabanga, near the Sudan-Congo border, Western Equatoria, April 12, 2008. (Reuters)
SPLA soldiers smoke cigarettes in a military barrack in Nabanga, near the Sudan-Congo border, Western Equatoria, April 12, 2008. (Reuters)

James Bakoyogo, a resident of the area, said gun shots were fired from Nabiapai border market.

“I fled my home in Nabiapai to Yambio town because there was heavy gun shot heard around Nabiapai border market. I don’t know who was fighting who and why,” he told Sudan Tribune Monday.

An official, who preferred anonymity, said misunderstandings developed between the SPLA and Congolese soldiers over a youth suspected to have stolen a vehicle from Uganda.

“Congolese soldiers apprehended the suspect and instead of handing him over to the SPLA, they demanded that $100 be paid, but this lead to misunderstanding and both sides fired gunshots in the process,” he said, adding, “No casualties were reported”.

The tense situation, the official said, calmed down when commanders from both armies intervened, urging citizens not to panic and continue with normal activities.

Officials from both armies have not commented on the matter.

(ST)

