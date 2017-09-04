 
 
 
Monday 4 September 2017

South Sudanese president grants rebel leader amnesty

September 4, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir has granted amnesty to Thomas Cirilo Swaka, a former military general who quit the Juba government in March to form a rebel movement.

PNG - 200 kb
Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirino Swaka, the ex-SPLA deputy chief of general staff for training (youtube photo)

The presidential adviser on military affairs, Daniel Awet Akot said it was now up to the Swaka to accept and respond to the pardon.

“Cirilo has been granted amnesty by the president and we hope he will respond. The issues he raised will be addressed through the national dialogue”, Akot said on Monday.

The aide further was the rebel leader was free to rejoin the country’s ruling party (SPLM) or form his political party as provided for in the constitution to “enhance pluralism and democracy in the country”.

In March, Swaka, a former deputy chief of staff for logistics, formed a new rebel group, opposed to the Juba regime under President Kiir.

Swaka, who now heads the National Salvation Front (NAS), quit the military, accusing its leadership of running the army on ethnic lines.

“The National Salvation Front (NAS) is convinced that to restore sanity and normalcy in our country, Kiir must go, he must vacate the office without further bloodshed,” he partly wrote in a six page letter.

The former army official vowed to ensure all means are used to restore law, order and ensure respect for human rights in the country.

“It is in this spirit of dedication to the cause of our people that I, General Thomas Cirillo Swaka, on behalf of the National Salvation Front, solemnly declare the launching of the National Salvation Front (NAS) on this 6th Day of March, 2017,” further noted Swaka’s letter.

He also claimed the country was dominated by Dinka tribe and the army turned into a tribal militia that "targets non-Dinka ethnicities".

Last month, South Sudan released at least 30 political prisoners following an amnesty President Kiir had declared in May to facilitate the national dialogue initiative created to reconcile warring parties.

Analysts say the move to free the former political detainees without any pre-condition demonstrated Kiir’s determination to resolve the country’s civil war.

South Sudan has experienced violence since December 2013 when political disagreements between President Kiir and the nation’s former First Vice-President saw the nation split along ethnic lines.

Tens of thousands of people have died and over two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since its independence.

(ST)

  • 4 September 21:00, by conservative

    Ok now who else didn’t forum rebels yet or their own party to create more mess because of presidency everyone’s now days wants to be president it can’t move us forward in this way

  • 4 September 21:19, by john locke

    Kiir is a moron. And i applaud swaka for leaving such a decaying government who hunts its own people like animals. Kiir just reassured the nation that no dinka will ever be put in a leadership role.

    • 4 September 22:20, by john akeen

      Sometimes I been thinking about those people who comments a negative comment on this website if they are South Sudanese people. Sometimes I ask myself if those people who are comments a negative comments about South Sudanese people can stop hating South Sudanese people, if they’re South Sudanese, why they can’t work hurt for peace to in the country?

      • 4 September 22:37, by john akeen

        why you don’t want Thomas Cirilo to come serve the country nation? why do you want Thomas Cirilo to serve Rebels if rebellion in the country can destroy things in the country?

    • 5 September 00:37, by Mr. Right

      john locke,
      Critically look at this excerpt from the article: “HE ALSO CLAIMED THE COUNTRY WAS DOMINATED BY DINKA TRIBE” and the army turned into a tribal militia that "targets non-Dinka ethnicities."

      If you meticulously analyze Mr. Swaka’s statement as reported above by Sudan Tribune, then the guy is doomed for life.

      • 5 September 00:39, by Mr. Right

        Mediocre leaders of such nature together with their zealots like you have no place in this country because of your subversive ideas against citizens rather than government(s).

        Given that Swaka ascended to power due to representation rather than exquisite military-prowess in combat, his unit in the military had been impeding the progress of the army for years.

        • 5 September 00:47, by Mr. Right

          With his low military astute and tactical operation despite years of service in the military, the donkey was no longer accommodated and hauled to procurement unit.

          Imagine after he rebelled, he went to Yei to mobilize kakwoa and the rest but they resisted. Humiliated and embarrassed by their response as if he was not that hyped Swaka of procurement in the army. He was baffled by their response.

          • 5 September 00:52, by Mr. Right

            It was simple, “why don’t you start with your people/Bari in Juba?” I think he will rot in hell, I can put my money on it. Only an idiot like Kiir would accept that amnesty and Swaka can fit in perfectly.

            Now, Mr. locke, do you believe such a guy would form a rebellion let alone leading it? Forming a movement is not just on paper, idiot.

            • 5 September 00:57, by Mr. Right

              You need a heart and mind based on fundamental values of freedom, equality, and justice. You and your master espouse for lame-disguised values that would not liberate South Sudanese from current woes. I just pity you and Swaka for your creator has deprived you of capabilities and qualities.

  • 4 September 23:03, by Theone

    Anyone who use tribalism his base to attack any tribe will not succeed in South Sudan or any part of the world.

    It has been tried in many countries but never got anywhere.

  • 5 September 00:03, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Amnesty,should be pure one not the other way around of pleasing someone with a certain renege n files or position! We need to apolish that culture n deal with pple with reality, There are certain clearance that need to perform such as investigation or court of appeals for any crime against humanity before someone is granted amnesty;I’m not talking about Mr Thomas a lone but to anyone coming in

  • 5 September 00:51, by john akeen

    It is shame on a high military general like Thomas Cirilo to lead rebellion in the country, that is not a professional way for the high ranking general Thomas Cirilo to go against anyone in the country, Thomas Cirilo should come back to the nation of South Sudan because he’s not a leader for Equatorians by itself, he’s a leader for anyone in the country, please don’t take Riek & Pagan & Lam Idea

