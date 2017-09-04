 
 
 
South Sudan rejects peace imposed from outside, says Kiir

President Salva Kiir addresses delegates during the swearing-in ceremony of FVP Taban Deng Gai at the Presidential Palace in Juba, July 26, 2016. (Reuters/Jok Solomun)

September 3, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan President Salva Kiir said Sunday he was more concerned about the situation in the country but voiced his rejection of any peace agreement imposed from outside the country.

“There are people who come with conditions instead of coming to listen to us, to what we have done and how we intend to overcome the challenges and forward,” said President Kiir in a speech to religious leaders at his residence.

The South Sudanese leader said he was personally committed to ending the war in the country, stressing that one side alone would not stop the situation if there is no reciprocation of the same.

“I know that in order for any agreement to endure, peace cannot be imposed from the outside. It must be negotiated directly by the leaders who are required to make the hard choices and compromises that take on history," said Kiir.

"We are determined to stop this war, even without being threatened because these are our people and the country is ours," he emphasised.

The remarks come 24 hours after a meeting with the head of USAID, Mark Green who asked the South Sudanese president to stop the war and allow unfettered humanitarian access. The visiting American official said Kiir has denied that his forces are impeding the activities of aid groups.

“I told (Kiir) that in the next few weeks we are undertaking a complete review of our policy toward South Sudan,” said further Green in statements to Reuters, pointing that his discussions with Kiir were “cleared at the highest levels” in Washington.

However, in his meeting with the religious leaders, Kiir seemed unmoved by Green’s statements.

"We came out from a similar situation before and so I have a confidence we will also come out of this situation,” said Kiir.

Addressing his call to the opposition groups that refuse to join the national dialogue he initiated last year saying they have to stop war and join the internal political process

"And you in the church, you an important to play for peace to be realized," he added in his speech to the religious chiefs.

The head of state further urged the religious leaders to help his administration in preaching and disseminating the message of peace, reconciliation, forgiveness.

The Eastern Africa’s Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which leads regional efforts to end the four-year conflict, last June called to revitalizes South Sudan peace process.

The initiative is an attempt to revive a dead peace agreement signed in August 2015. Juba says it is committed to the implementation of the deal but Machar and his opposition faction should not take part in this transitional phase and wait to participate in the elections.

(ST)

  • 4 September 07:31, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    I do agree with President Kiir, peace for South Sudan should not be impress by foreign thinkers.

    repondre message

    • 4 September 08:26, by dinkdong

      What about outside aid? You and Kiir didn’t thought of that, did you?

      repondre message

  • 4 September 07:37, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Let all rebels and opposition parties fight and they will not get their through violence.

    repondre message

    • 4 September 07:59, by Eastern

      And Kiir will not lead you in peace; if this is the kind of South Sudan you dreamt to have then lick your wounds....! Kiir cannot always be right; he has to listen and listen very carefully. It’s no longer the Obama-Kerry-Kiir triad in the mix of things. The number of dissenting voices from exposed South Sudanese is growing and the number of those ill-informed and suffering masses.....

      repondre message

  • 4 September 08:01, by pabaak

    I said one time that NGOS are not here to dictate how we should do our own affairs simply like they don’t have the same voice to dictate how their governments should do things in their own countries. And this show that some NGOS are here to help but have hidden agendas. I think now government is moving in right steps toward peace

    repondre message

    • 4 September 08:19, by pabaak

      So why noise and threats? Like what we heard from usaid representative few days it seems they are not happy because of something is not been directly stated. I don’t think government alone will implement the peace without involvemgovent the side of the rebels instead of urging rebels to lay down their weapons and join peace tthey opted to keep blaming the government

      repondre message

  • 4 September 08:11, by Adok son

    This time, we need the world to tackle on an isolation of Uganda, Egypt and some foreign countries who sacrificed themselves to let Salva Kiir retains on his position as president. Let Riek Machar and Salva Kiir fight the war without help or backing from other countries if those Dinkas wouldn’t accept peace with preconditions. The world would have done that strategy, so that Kiir can allow peace.

    repondre message

