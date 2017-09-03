Al-Bashir receives phone call from Emir of Qatar

September 3, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Sunday has received a phone call from the Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at his place of residence in Saudi Arabia greeting him on the advent of Eid Al-Adha.
Al-Bashir is currently on pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
According to the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC), Tamim congratulated al-Bashir for performing the pilgrimage, wishing Sudan and its people progress and development.
For his part, al-Bashir thanked Tamim for his phone call, expressing his good wishes for the prosperity of the Qatari people.
Last June, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt severed ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting Islamist terrorist groups and arch-foe Iran. But Doha vehemently denies the charges.
Sudan is among the Arab states that refused to take part in the ongoing diplomatic crisis and declared its support for the Kuwaiti efforts to settle the rift.
(ST)
