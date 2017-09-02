 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 2 September 2017

Juba, Khartoum to hold oil discussions next week: minister

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 2, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment Mubarak al-Fadil Saturday said Sudan and South Sudan would hold bilateral talks next week to discuss ways to develop oil production.

JPEG - 53.6 kb
A worker at the power plant of an oil processing facility in South Sudan’s Unity state on 22 April 2012 (Photo: Reuters)

Al-Fadil told the official news agency SUNA, that “joint talks will be held next week with ministers from South Sudan to develop oil production and discuss ways to benefit from this production”.

Juba and Khartoum have recently signed a framework agreement to promote the economic cooperation and particularly on trade and oil between the two countries.
According to the agreement, Sudan would provide the personnel, electricity and technical assistance to restart the oil fields in South Sudan.

Sudan lost 75% of its oil reserves after the secession of South Sudan in July 2011. Oil revenue constituted more than half of the Sudan’s revenue and 90% of its exports.

KIIR TO VISIT KHARTOUM

Meanwhile, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour told SUNA that he expects South Sudan’s President Silva Kiir Mayardit to arrive in Khartoum at any time.

He said President Omer al-Bashir and Mayardit have earlier agreed on the visit, hoping it would open a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Response to Ateny Wek 30th August’s fool’s day 2017-09-02 23:19:21 By Mabior Riiny Lual Had it not been fresh lies intertwined in Today Ateny’s post, one would not have bothered to respond to Ateny’s Facebook post. In his usual quick response to Facebook (...)

The Trump Administration prepares the way for lifting sanctions on Sudan 2017-08-30 22:22:49 By Eric Reeves The Trump administration—staffed by fools and arrogant blowhards, and without a functioning Africa Bureau at the State Department, or even an Assistant Secretary of State for (...)

Source of arms to be collected from the Darfur region is the Khartoum regime itself 2017-08-29 07:03:02 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This is a review article. The restive region of Darfur in western sudan is no stranger for the NCP regime‘s unabated targeting. This time the regime decided to declare a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.