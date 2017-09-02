Juba, Khartoum to hold oil discussions next week: minister

September 2, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment Mubarak al-Fadil Saturday said Sudan and South Sudan would hold bilateral talks next week to discuss ways to develop oil production.

A worker at the power plant of an oil processing facility in South Sudan’s Unity state on 22 April 2012 (Photo: Reuters)

Al-Fadil told the official news agency SUNA, that “joint talks will be held next week with ministers from South Sudan to develop oil production and discuss ways to benefit from this production”.

Juba and Khartoum have recently signed a framework agreement to promote the economic cooperation and particularly on trade and oil between the two countries.

According to the agreement, Sudan would provide the personnel, electricity and technical assistance to restart the oil fields in South Sudan.

Sudan lost 75% of its oil reserves after the secession of South Sudan in July 2011. Oil revenue constituted more than half of the Sudan’s revenue and 90% of its exports.

KIIR TO VISIT KHARTOUM

Meanwhile, Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour told SUNA that he expects South Sudan’s President Silva Kiir Mayardit to arrive in Khartoum at any time.

He said President Omer al-Bashir and Mayardit have earlier agreed on the visit, hoping it would open a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

(ST)