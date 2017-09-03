September 2, 2013 (JUBA) - The Danish Minister of Development Cooperation, Ulla Tørnæs has pledged to continue providing humanitarian aid to South Sudan as millions struggle to survive because of a lack of food, water, healthcare and basic shelter.

People in conflict-affected areas of South Sudan collect food from WFP (WFP/eter Testuzza Photo)

Tørnæs was in war-torn South Sudan where he met the head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), David Shearer.

Shearer briefed the Danish minister on the political, security and the humanitarian situation in the war-torn East African country.

The two officials reportedly discussed the challenges of protecting civilians and building durable peace in a country where millions of people have fled their homes because of the civil war that erupted in 2013 following a political dispute within South Sudan’s ruling party.

“We are very worried about the humanitarian situation with two million refugees in the neighbouring countries and two million internally displaced people as well as learning about the humanitarian workers having difficulty in access and doing their work,” said the Danish minister.

“We are contributing right now, about $30 million US dollars to the humanitarian assistance and I look forward to continue very strong Danish support to the humanitarian situation in South Sudan,” she added.

The Danish official also held meetings with the South Sudanese minister of foreign affairs and his humanitarian affairs counterpart, with discussions reportedly focused on implementation of the August 2015 peace agreement.

“I really urge the politicians of South Sudan to make sure that peace will come. Peace and security are necessary to create prosperity so that the streets of Malakal can once again boom with life and business,” stressed Tørnæs.

Over the last three years, the Danish government has reportedly provided US$12 million in development assistance to South Sudan.

(ST)