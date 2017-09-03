 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 3 September 2017

Danish minister pledges humanitarian assistance to S. Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 2, 2013 (JUBA) - The Danish Minister of Development Cooperation, Ulla Tørnæs has pledged to continue providing humanitarian aid to South Sudan as millions struggle to survive because of a lack of food, water, healthcare and basic shelter.

JPEG - 75.3 kb
People in conflict-affected areas of South Sudan collect food from WFP (WFP/eter Testuzza Photo)

Tørnæs was in war-torn South Sudan where he met the head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), David Shearer.

Shearer briefed the Danish minister on the political, security and the humanitarian situation in the war-torn East African country.

The two officials reportedly discussed the challenges of protecting civilians and building durable peace in a country where millions of people have fled their homes because of the civil war that erupted in 2013 following a political dispute within South Sudan’s ruling party.

“We are very worried about the humanitarian situation with two million refugees in the neighbouring countries and two million internally displaced people as well as learning about the humanitarian workers having difficulty in access and doing their work,” said the Danish minister.

“We are contributing right now, about $30 million US dollars to the humanitarian assistance and I look forward to continue very strong Danish support to the humanitarian situation in South Sudan,” she added.

The Danish official also held meetings with the South Sudanese minister of foreign affairs and his humanitarian affairs counterpart, with discussions reportedly focused on implementation of the August 2015 peace agreement.

“I really urge the politicians of South Sudan to make sure that peace will come. Peace and security are necessary to create prosperity so that the streets of Malakal can once again boom with life and business,” stressed Tørnæs.

Over the last three years, the Danish government has reportedly provided US$12 million in development assistance to South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 September 08:24, by Lenin Bull

    South Sudanese people don’t be cheated and start to believe nonsense talks of assistance to South Sudan.When you hear of these foreigners talking of "humanitarian assistance " they means money that South Sudanese will not know or touch but they will give to their home made NGOs which they fill with spies and intelligent agents to spy on the country and some times to write damned insulting reports.

    repondre message

  • 3 September 08:27, by Lenin Bull

    The experts/officials working in these NGOs get high salaries and the money indirectly finds it way back home through their the heads of these NGOs. Africans are being fooled but some non compost mentis seem happy with status quo.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Response to Ateny Wek 30th August’s fool’s day 2017-09-02 23:19:21 By Mabior Riiny Lual Had it not been fresh lies intertwined in Today Ateny’s post, one would not have bothered to respond to Ateny’s Facebook post. In his usual quick response to Facebook (...)

The Trump Administration prepares the way for lifting sanctions on Sudan 2017-08-30 22:22:49 By Eric Reeves The Trump administration—staffed by fools and arrogant blowhards, and without a functioning Africa Bureau at the State Department, or even an Assistant Secretary of State for (...)

Source of arms to be collected from the Darfur region is the Khartoum regime itself 2017-08-29 07:03:02 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This is a review article. The restive region of Darfur in western sudan is no stranger for the NCP regime‘s unabated targeting. This time the regime decided to declare a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.