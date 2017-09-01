Two Sudanese college students killed in campus clashes

September 1, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Two college students have been killed and at least ten others injured in a new wave of clashes between students belonging to opposition parties and those supporting the ruling National Congress Party (NCP).

Clashes erupted on Thursday morning at the student campus at Omdurman Islamic University as NCP affiliates armed with knives and machetes attacked rooms of Darfur students belonging to the United Peoples Front (UPF).

During the clashes, UPF student, Ga’afar Mohamed (aka Guevara), was stabbed to death as his colleague Ashraf al-Hadi died Friday of injuries sustained from stab wounds.

Also, unconfirmed social media reports said that a third UPF student Mohamed Ali Abdallah has been pronounced clinically dead at Aliaa Hospital where he was rushed to perform a surgery for stab wounds to the chest.

The reasons for the deadly clashes were not immediately clear. However, the press office of the Sudan Police on its Facebook page said: “violent clashes occurred on Thursday among students belonging to Darfur armed groups at Al-Fatih Hamza Hostel, Omdurman Islamic University”.

The police said the clashes caused serious injuries among the students, pointing “the police intervened and the wounded have been transferred to the hospital while the perpetrators were captured and the hostel was evacuated”.

“Large quantities of machetes, knives, modified Molotov cocktail, military badges and boots were seized during the search of the hostel,” said the police.

According to the police, “it turned out that the hostel was used as an operating room to arm the students and the sleeper cells to launch acts of sabotage”.

Meanwhile, the rebel Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel-Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) has mourned the death of the two students.

In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune, the spokesperson of the SLM-AW chairman’s office Mohamed Abdel-Rahman al-Nair described the attack as “brutal aggression”, saying it was carried out by the NCP students.

He vowed revenge against the “killers and criminals”.

However, a statement from the Omdurman Islamic University students unions which belongs to the NCP students said the clashes erupted among affiliates of the Darfur armed groups.

Sudanese universities have been witnessing a rise in the acts of bloody violence.

Two students, Mohamed al-Sadiq of Omdurman Ahlia University and Abu Bakr Siddiq of Kordofan University were killed during violent clashes between government and opposition supporters respectively on 27 and 19 April 2016.

