

September 1, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The United Kingdom on Thursday announced it would provide $3,8 million to the South Sudanese refugees and their host communities in Sudan.

In a statement on Thursday, the UK embassy in Khartoum said the contribution would provide the basic services to 130,000 refugees and 15,000 needy persons from the host communities.

It pointed out that the contribution, which is provided by the Department for International Development (DFID), will support vital work in the areas of education, water and sanitation, registration and shelter in the White Nile, South Kordofan and East Darfur states.

According to the statement, the head of DFID Sudan, Christopher Pycroft, expressed his country’s concern over the needs of children in the refugee camps, saying they are in dire need for education to acquire the necessary skills to build strong economies and communities.

According to the UN, more than 410,000 South Sudanese — nearly 90% of them women and children — have fled to Sudan since the outbreak of civil war in 2013.

The U.N lacks the resources needed to respond adequately to this mass exodus. A plea for $167 million to care for South Sudan refugees in Sudan is less than 10% funded.

The Sudanese government has been cooperating with efforts to assist refugees from the territory it formerly ruled.

Sudanese authorities have also opened four “humanitarian corridors” into South Sudan to enable food and other aid to reach vulnerable civilians more quickly.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th, 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the Southern Sudanese voters chose Independence.

(ST)