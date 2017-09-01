South Sudan president says will leave power after war

September 1, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir said Friday he will step down from power after ending the ongoing war in the country.

“This situation will change. The war will stop and when there is peace, there is stability and the leadership is united and they make a decision, I will leave. What I don’t want is to leave when the country is divided, when people are killing themselves," Kiir said.

He added that they didn’t fight for the liberation of the South Sudan to start another war and to kill each other for power.

"No, the people doing this, or are inciting people should be identified and told what they are doing is not good,” said President Kiir.

The South Sudanese leader made the remarks during a meeting with elders who visited him at his residence in Juba on Friday to extend him a congratulatory message on the occasion of a Muslim festival, Eid al-Adha.

Sheik Juma Ali described president Kiir as the man of peace, tolerance and forgiveness.

“I went to the President on Wednesday to invite him to join us in the celebration of the Eid al-Adha and also on the replacement of Secretary General of South Sudan Islamic Council which will soon take place," Ali to explain the purpose of the meeting.

"The response he gave was positive. He donated one hundred rams. But as you know, the president is always occupied. So he will be represented by someone he would delegate,” the religious leader further said.

Eid al-Adha takes place between first September and the 5th September this year. The Islamic festival is also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice or the Major Festival. It is a very important religious holiday for Muslims worldwide.

