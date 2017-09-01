 
 
 
Friday 1 September 2017

South Sudan president says will leave power after war

September 1, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir said Friday he will step down from power after ending the ongoing war in the country.

JPEG - 9.9 kb
South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir arrives in Khartoum on September 3, 2013 (AFP Ashraf Shazly)

“This situation will change. The war will stop and when there is peace, there is stability and the leadership is united and they make a decision, I will leave. What I don’t want is to leave when the country is divided, when people are killing themselves," Kiir said.

He added that they didn’t fight for the liberation of the South Sudan to start another war and to kill each other for power.

"No, the people doing this, or are inciting people should be identified and told what they are doing is not good,” said President Kiir.

The South Sudanese leader made the remarks during a meeting with elders who visited him at his residence in Juba on Friday to extend him a congratulatory message on the occasion of a Muslim festival, Eid al-Adha.

Sheik Juma Ali described president Kiir as the man of peace, tolerance and forgiveness.

“I went to the President on Wednesday to invite him to join us in the celebration of the Eid al-Adha and also on the replacement of Secretary General of South Sudan Islamic Council which will soon take place," Ali to explain the purpose of the meeting.

"The response he gave was positive. He donated one hundred rams. But as you know, the president is always occupied. So he will be represented by someone he would delegate,” the religious leader further said.

Eid al-Adha takes place between first September and the 5th September this year. The Islamic festival is also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice or the Major Festival. It is a very important religious holiday for Muslims worldwide.

(ST)

  • 2 September 01:02, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    South Sudan is multicultural, multi-ethnity, multi-religious, multi-racial, hitherto one nation, people there it was so kind for president to accept the invitation n to cherish with out "Akun-el -Musilimian" No any leader in the world should love to leave the country in Mess; u re right but to identify the eff nemies of peace is the task for they re like ards they smooth i first be4 they beat u c

    repondre message

    • 2 September 01:12, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      It is hard to twenty the enemies of peace for they are rats; firstly they smooth u before they beat u completely, belief me not they are their within our South Sudanese Community. As you know and I know we are in the right direction; prevention is better then cure.

      repondre message

    • 2 September 01:23, by Agany Malim

      Mr. President kiir you are not a problem but your tribal council of Jieng Eldest you do work on their advises led to tear nation apart from wish of s sudanese. There4 say to your pple a comfort words bcoz your leaving the post is not to sovle what had happened in ss but intiate the beginning of peace process and recounselation amongst multi ethnicity in our country. We feel not good to see our die

      repondre message

  • 2 September 01:37, by Agany Malim

    Too late president kiir to said so for if there no deposite of oil revenue in ss central bank what do you aspected to leave to your pple? Yourself is not a problem but your men you taught of how to withdrawer is a problem to ss now bcoz they learn how good life without education. And if such pple know good life without education that is why education died in the country which is key to the world

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

