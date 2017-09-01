Sudan is looking forward to sanctions relief: Ghandour

August 31, 2017 (KHARTOUM) — Sudan is awaiting the permanent revocation of U.S. economic embargo imposed on the east African nations 20 years ago, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said on Thursday.

Ibrahim Ghandour (Photo Suna)

Ghadour made his remarks during a meeting with a Congressional delegation visiting Sudan to assess the implementation of a five-track agreement signed by the two countries last year for the lift of economic sanctions and discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations.

"The Minister affirmed that the Sudan has demonstrated its commitment to what has been agreed and will continue its cooperation in this regard, pending the fulfilment by the American side for the lifting of economic sanctions on Sudan in October," said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Garib Allah Khidir on Thursday.

Several American delegations visited during the month of August, as Washington prepares to take a decision on the permanent cancellation of sanctions on Sudan.

In the past, the lawmakers resisted the lift, saying it will give Khartoum a carte blanche to continue human rights violations and war crimes in the country. But, they seem now disposed to accept it as the State Department reassured them it would it not remove Sudan from the list of states sponsors of terrorism and will use the debt relief programme to bring it to achieve the desired goals.

Khidir didn’t disclose the names of the visiting delegation, but he said the visiting congressmen praised the role that Sudan plays in the region and stressed their desire to work together on the issues related to bilateral relations, and the five-track plan.

He further said they vowed to support the lift of sanctions on the Sudan based on the facts they assessed during this visit.

"At the end of the meeting, the two sides agreed on the need to explore new horizons for joint cooperation in all fields following the lifting of sanctions," he said.

(ST)