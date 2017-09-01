 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 1 September 2017

S. Sudan accuses ex-detainees of "double standards" in peace deal

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 31, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan government has accused the country’s former political detainees of playing double standards in ongoing efforts to fully implement the August 2015 peace agreement.

JPEG - 52.6 kb
President Kenyatta with 7 South Sudanese former detainees, Rebecca Garang, his son and Dalmas Otieno special envoy for the peace process 12 February 2014

The information minister Michael Makuei Lueth said most of the former detainees were against the Juba government yet they are represented in the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU).

The former detainees are a group of high level South Sudan ruling party (SPLM) leaders who were arrested, but later released at the start of the country’s civil war in December 2013 before they went into exile in the neighbouring countries.

“Last time I stated clearly also that the former detainees must clarify their positions. And I am repeating this again and calling up on former detainees who are here with [us] to clarify their positions. Their leaders and others are there campaigning against the very government in which they are members. So they should decide,” Lueth told reporters in the South Sudanese capital, Juba on Thursday.

He added, “They [former detainees] are either with the government or go. If they are with the government they should denounce all what is happening over there. Otherwise let them join them”.

The former detainees were allocated the foreign affairs and agriculture and forestry ministries and deputy foreign affairs post in the coalition government.

The outspoken government official said the Juba government would continue to accept unclear positions on matters relating to the peace agreement by those against the regime and yet they are fully represented in the same government they are campaigning against.

“There is no middle way. This is the situation. If Pagan [former secretary general of the ruling party] who is the signatory to the agreement can now start [to] campaign against the very agreement in which he is a signatory, then what are we doing?” asked Lueth.

Majority of the ex-detainees, he stressed, are against government.

“Then these three [ministers in the coalition government] who are here, what are they doing. We want clear stand on this. This double standard will not help any longer. There is no middle way. You are either with the agreement or not with the agreement,” he added.

Last month, the South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir and a group of the country’s former political detainees officially agreed to reaffirm their commitments to the reunification of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) in order to end the ongoing conflict.

The officials also agreed that uniting the SPLM was paramount and vital for bringing peace as well as uniting the people of South Sudan.

They also agreed, during the July meeting, “to expedite the implementation of the Arusha agreement which is the agreement that addresses differences that arose among SPLM leaders in 2013”.

South Sudan was plunged into conflict in December 2013 as the rivalry between Kiir and his ex-deputy Riek Machar, turned into a civil war. The fighting, which has often been along ethnic lines, triggered Africa’s worst refugee crisis, with over two million people displaced.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 1 September 07:54, by Mike Mike

    Makuei need to reserve some of the word in his stomach. Why do you always talk as if was you who liberated this Country alone?. The former detainees whom you are bitterly did not want to joins the government now were the very people who liberated this Country with their energy when you were in refuge camp in Kenya. How come today to reject them in the government that the made by their sweat?.

    repondre message

    • 1 September 08:29, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      What Michael Makuei should know, is the fact that if the government do not adhere to the principles of good governance, democracy and the rule of law; how can he expect former detainees to support the government or keep quite and just watch? To my opinion, it’s not a matter of either you join them or join us but a matter of agreeing on common principles that address interest of all S.Sudanese.

      repondre message

  • 1 September 08:29, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    All South Sudanese are focusing on 2015 August peace agreement signed by president Kiir and Riek Machar. And that why government is implementing and it is a caused of putting Gen. Taban Deng Gai as first vice president.

    repondre message

  • 1 September 09:08, by Eastern

    Anybody who is in Juba working with Kiir is SPLM-Kiir. Case closed!

    repondre message

    • 1 September 09:14, by South South

      Eastern,

      You are not a member of SPLM and no one invites you to join SPLM. Case closed.

      repondre message

      • 1 September 10:39, by Eastern

        South South,

        Let me reopen that case; SPLM-Kiir is holding South Sudanese captives and at ransom....In Juba, with the heavy rains and lack of fuel, people are suffering just because Kiir thinks, everything should operate at his whims. The war is gaining momentum on the economic front!

        repondre message

        • 1 September 11:48, by South South

          Eastern,
          You are totally wrong. You are trying to keep your spirit alive while in fact it has been dead since SPLA captured Pagak. Juba is fine, USD is stable, heavy rains is part of our life in South Sudan. Rebels are not near to any city or town in South Sudan. SPLA is kicking hard those who refuse peace and try to make stupid attempts to attack civilians. Please find something else to talk abou

          repondre message

  • 1 September 10:37, by Sunday Junup

    Here you go no double deal Let them form John Luk Joak G10 or join Pagan Anum

    repondre message

  • 1 September 11:44, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Criticism sound to be a South Sudanese culture; therefore they should remain in the opposition seat within the cabinets of the GODS, if they could all fitted within the mean stream some xcan claims a certain post but who will ever leave or offer his seat for the designated post?
    Creating position for them will cause the calse; Who is who in South Sudan is now the task but to do the job is trouble

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Trump Administration prepares the way for lifting sanctions on Sudan 2017-08-30 22:22:49 By Eric Reeves The Trump administration—staffed by fools and arrogant blowhards, and without a functioning Africa Bureau at the State Department, or even an Assistant Secretary of State for (...)

Paradox of Darfur’s arm collections campaign 2017-08-29 07:03:02 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This is a review article. The restive region of Darfur in western sudan is no stranger for the NCP regime‘s unabated targeting. This time the regime decided to declare a (...)

Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim emancipation as a craft 2017-08-24 04:09:02 By Magdi El Gizouli Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a Sudanese veteran communist politician and feminist, passed away in London on 12 August. She is survived by her son Ahmed with the late al-Shafie Ahmed (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.