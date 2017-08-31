Agar, Jabab discuss ways to reunite the SPLM-N

August 30, 20174 (KHARTOUM) - In a meeting on Wednesday, Malik Agar, head of SPLM-N Agar, discussed with the former South Kordofan Governor Ismail Jalab ways to reunite the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North which is now divided into two factions.

Agar (R) and Jalab shake hands in a picture released on 30 August 2017 (ST Photo)

According to a statement released, by Mubarak Gadim, a writer and activist defending the cause of the Nuba people in South Kordofan, the two historical members of the rebel group discussed "the SPLM-N’s reunification, the need to stop the internal fighting in the Blue Nile state, and the review of past experience as well as the conduct of reconciliations with all the parties".

The statement further said "The meeting stressed the importance of building the SPLM as a national movement for all Sudanese" and "not to diminish the Movement to a regional group".

Jalab was very critical for Agar and al-Hilu and accused them of mismanaging the group.

Recently, al-Hilu reintegrated a number of former leading members and historical figures but Jalab was not among them.

Agar accused his former deputy turned the head of splinter faction in the Nuba Mountains, Abdel Aziz al-Hilu of inciting against him the Uduk, an ethnic group supporting self-determination.

The SPLM-N fighters loyal to Agar mainly from his tribe the Angsana, clashed several times with the Uduk fighters led by Gen. Josef Tika in the Blue Nile.

Unconfirmed reports from the Blue Nile state say Agar forces clashed on 26 August with Tika fighters in Foz Albagar area.

