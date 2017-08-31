 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 31 August 2017

S. Sudan rebel chief downplays army’s 30-days ultimatum

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 31, 2017 (JUBA) – The chief of staff for South Sudan rebels, Lt. Simon Gatwech Dual has downplayed the 30-days ultimatum issued by defense minister, Kuol Manyang Juuk for the rebels to surrender or be "crashed".

JPEG - 28.6 kb
Lt. Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual, the chief of staff of the SPLA-IO, talks to the press at a rebel military site in Juba on April 25, 2016 (Photo AFP/Charles Lomodong)

Dual, in an interview with Sudan Tribune, described the threats as “nonsense”, amid claims that they allegedly control 90% of land in South Sudan.

“This is a pure invented lie from Kuol Manyang, Paul Malong and their master M-7 [Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni] who had also declared the same ultimatum to catch and crash down the chairman and commander in chief Dr. Riek Machar Teny Dhurgon within five (5) days and as a result, things fell apart,” said Dual.

The rebel official said their forces were still powerful and assured their supporters to threats issued by government would have no impact.

“My message to the people of South Sudan is that we the leaders of the SPLM-SPLA-IO have seen our people suffer in vain for four years and we are ready to bring peace in the young nation, but you need to know that Mr. Kuol Manyang has got no powers since I and my officers went to Juba with only a few troops (1,370) soldiers with light guns and counted ammunition yet we were not crashed,” said Dual.

“Who cares for this lie ultimatum?” he asked.

The rebel army chief also insisted that the Juba government had failed to implement the 2015 peace accord, further adding that the coalition government was simply buying time as the civilians suffer.

Dual, together with the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar fled the capital, Juba after an outbreak of violence in July last year saw hundreds killed and thousands displaced in United Nations camps.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and over a million South Sudanese, the UN said, are currently displaced in Uganda due to the war.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 31 August 09:39, by South South

    Was this statement written 5 years ago or today?

    "This is a pure invented lie from Kuol Manyang, Paul Malong and their master M-7 [Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni]"

    Sudantribune, who is lying here? You or ran away Simon Gatwech?

    repondre message

    • 31 August 10:01, by Kuch

      And where the low lives fools are going to hide? Probably in DRC, Central Africa republic (CAR) & North Sudan? But we have a military agreement with DRC that was even signed by their Riek Machar loser when he was our vice president of South Sudan before he let his balls carried him away in 2013. And the government of South Sudan will just ask the DRC government to let us *in & hunt down* the fools

      repondre message

      • 31 August 10:07, by jubaone

        Kuch,
        The hunters are now the hunted. Lets just wait to receive the first fugitive nyors and runaways from the frontlines.

        repondre message

        • 31 August 10:14, by Kuch

          Mr. Jubaone,
          And part in South Sudan that you idiot think the SPLA soldiers are being hunted by you low lives? You idiots always create a situation to please your foreign masters. But when the government of South Sudan go & have a look on you traitors dirty game against our country & our people. Then you idiots ran to Uganda & then go & lie to world that the government of South Sudan is targeting>

          repondre message

          • 31 August 10:23, by Kuch

            you idiots simply because you are Equatorians. Case in point, early this year in Magwi & last year in Yei when some of you idiots joined your Riek Machar aimless armed rebellion, targeted the innocent Dinkas/Jiengs road users & ran to Uganda & then lie to the whole world that you were targeted simply because you Equatorians. And you idiots have some of your foreign masters in the US, the UK>>>

            repondre message

            • 31 August 10:31, by Kuch

              their UN, their NGOs & some of their evil allies in between who believe these outrageous lie & lies of yours. But take heed fellows, we told you since advent of your Riek Machar armed rebellion that you fellows are going to join the rank of LRA criminals. Your Riek Machar sociopath was an LRA buddy during our genuine war of independence with our cloned arabs North Sudan & they were used>>>

              repondre message

          • 31 August 11:47, by jubaone

            Kuch,
            Shut up you jienge scoundrel. You write much about the SPLA and SS as if it belonged to you jienges alone and the rest SS are just spectators and deserve no respect. You are nothing but stooges of foreign powers: Egyptian, Chinese and Ugandans who allow you to kill and depopulate the SS so you can resettle them onto our lands. Hopeless idiots just worktools of foreigners.

            repondre message

      • 31 August 10:07, by Kuch

        Some of our Nuers & some Equatorians idea that they helped fight for our country’s independence has been put to test time & time again. But it always doesn’t look good for them. The idiots have been fighting the South Sudanese people for their foreign masters. But this time around. Their cheeky dirty games with their foreign masters isn’t being entertained some of these days>>>

        repondre message

        • 31 August 10:13, by jubaone

          Kuch,
          The jienges have made satanic and evil deals with their Chinese and Egyptian sponsors to depopulate SS non-jienge tribes and let these landless Egyptian and Chinese ptison inmates to come and occupy our areas. These worthless Jienges are just hirelings and M7 is helping them. We know that. But they will fail and go to hell.

          repondre message

          • 31 August 10:46, by Kuch

            Jubaone,
            why would any South Sudanese men/women with a brain would want to make a deal with *Satan or sheitan* for that matter to destroy our country & kill our people? In fact, Mr. Jubaone, the opposite is glaringly true. You Riek Machar idiots have been South Sudanese people pain in the arse all along. You Riek Machar idiots have always been with our enemies all the times>>>

            repondre message

            • 31 August 10:55, by Kuch

              You Riek Machar idiots have yet gang up with with your evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their cloned arabs of North Sudan (our existential enemies) & some of their idiots in between, and all you idiots want is to be given free UN food & be resettle in Europe or America as promised by your foreign secrete agents like CIA, MI6, NISS of North Sudan & other foreign>>>

              repondre message

              • 31 August 11:05, by Kuch

                secrete agents that have been playing games with our country & our people. Mr. Jubaone, be very very careful fellows. We will never allow our country to be toyed around by your evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus, cloned arabs of North Sudan & some of evil allies in between out of our country Riek Machar’s fools>>>

                repondre message

                • 31 August 11:09, by Kuch

                  like what the evils have done in Congo, Central Africa republic (CAR), Libya, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan & Ukraine or other countries fellows.

                  repondre message

                • 31 August 11:51, by jubaone

                  Kuch,
                  Just as it is hopeless and worthless to entangle myself in endless discussions with you, you have a preconcieved idea and your obstinacy about events in SS borders a "donkey attitude". I dont buy into this jienge crap. Learn to be decent otherwise your hard-earned education and literary acumen in the cyber space is just worthless jienge shit.

                  repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Trump Administration prepares the way for lifting sanctions on Sudan 2017-08-30 22:22:49 By Eric Reeves The Trump administration—staffed by fools and arrogant blowhards, and without a functioning Africa Bureau at the State Department, or even an Assistant Secretary of State for (...)

Paradox of Darfur’s arm collections campaign 2017-08-29 07:03:02 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This is a review article. The restive region of Darfur in western sudan is no stranger for the NCP regime‘s unabated targeting. This time the regime decided to declare a (...)

Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim emancipation as a craft 2017-08-24 04:09:02 By Magdi El Gizouli Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a Sudanese veteran communist politician and feminist, passed away in London on 12 August. She is survived by her son Ahmed with the late al-Shafie Ahmed (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.