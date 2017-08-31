Wau state deputy governor, two others take oath

August 30, 2017 (WAU) - The deputy governor of South Sudan’s Wau state, Dominic Emilio Bafuka was on Tuesday sworn in office.
Also sworn-in was the local government and law enforcement minister, Wol Dheil Theip as well as the Wau town mayor, Cecilia Livio Bahra.
Bahra became mayor after her appointment as deputy governor was rejected by state law makers and members of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM).
The governor of Wau, Andrea Mayar Acho, in a decree, relived his deputy, Anthony Charles Ngberende, security advisor, Dominic Emilio, local government minister, Joseph Uyu, health minister, Bona Gaundensio Wol, the commissioner of Udici, James Akuar Agau and the commissioner of Marial Bai, James Mabuong, among others.
The governor urged the new officials to work hard and shun corruption.
(ST)
