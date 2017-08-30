Sudan, Belarus agree to implement cooperation agreements

August 30, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Belarus Wednesday have agreed on the immediate implementation of the agreements signed between the two countries in the fields of oil industry, agricultural and animal processing.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko listens during talks with Vietnamese President Truong Tan Sang in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Wednesday Dec. 9, 2015. (AP Photo/Tran Van Minh)

Earlier this year, Belarus and Sudan signed an agreement on friendly relations and cooperation. The document was signed by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir in Khartoum.

A senior Sudanese delegation headed by the speaker of the National Assembly Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has arrived in Belarus on Tuesday. The delegation includes a number of ministers, lawmakers and businessmen.

Chairman of the joint ministerial committee from the Sudanese side and Minister of Oil and Gas Abdel-Rahman Osman said the visit comes within the framework of implementing the cooperation agreement between the two countries.

According to the official news agency SUNA, Osman has discussed with his Belarusian counterpart ways to introduce the Belarusian technology to Sudan’s oil industry.

For his part, Belarus Minister of Energy Vladimir Potupchik expressed his country’s keenness to implement the agreements, pointing to the importance of the oil, industrial and agricultural cooperation between the two countries.

Belarus is one of the Sudan armament providers. A military cooperation protocol covering training, exchange of experiences, and military science fields was inked between the two countries on June 15, 2006.

(ST)