August 29, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese army arrested a trader in South Kordofan accused of selling goods to the rebel fighters of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army North (SPLM-N) as his whereabouts is unknown on month after his detention.

A picture released by the SPLM-N on 29 March 2016 showing SPLA-N fighters on a tank they seized during the recent clashes with SAF forces in S Kordofan

"On 29th July 2017, Mr Mohammed Ghaboush Yasein was arrested by a group of Sudan Army Forces in Khor-Eldelaib," said Human Rights and Development Organisation (Hudo) in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

Yasein 27 years old trader works at his home village Khor-Eldelaib, 25 km southwest of Rashad town the capital of Rashad locality in the restive South Kordofan state where the SPLA-N fights the Sudanese army since 2011.

“He is accused of trading with some individuals from SPLA-N area and he will be interrogated and release soon,” the Sudanese army told his family who went tp the military base immediately after the arrest, according to the local group.

However, two days after when his family went to the army site, the same army officer denied his detention.

"The commandant changed statement (contradicted himself) and replied that, “we do not have such a person under our detention,” Hudo reported, adding that snce then Yasein’s whereabouts is not known and his family members are worried about his life.

Hudo called on the army to disclose his whereabouts and to allow his family and lawyer to visit him. It further requested the government to ensure that he is not subjected to torture or any ill-treatment.

Yasein’s case is not the first in the region since the eruption of the conflict six years ago.

In June 2011 and October 2012, rights activists reported several cases of enforced disappearances in Talodi and Aleri towns of South Kordofan.

(ST)