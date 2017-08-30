 
 
 
South Sudan rebels say talks to release Machar from S. Africa ongoing

August 30, 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese rebel official says diplomatic efforts involving regional leaders are underway to have the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar freed from South Africa.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (L) listens to SPLM-IO Chairman Riek Machar in a meeting held in Masindi town, on January 25, 2016 (courtesy photo of SPLM-IO)

Nathaniel Perieno, the rebel-appointed governor of Imatong state told Sudan Tribune Tuesday that the process begun after the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailmariam Deselgn met the Sudanese President Omer Hussein Al Bashir during a visit to Khartoum last week.

Another group, he said, was dispatched from Addis-Ababa last week to meet the Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on the same agenda, stressing that all consultations went as planned.

The official also lauded revitalization of the 2015 peace agreement process initiated by the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to find a solution to South Sudan’s ongoing war.

“Well, it is true that IGAD principals are making consultation on the release of our chairman Dr. Riek Machar and we believe ending his forced confinement in South Africa will bring an end to the fighting in South Sudan,” he explained.

Museveni, the official further disclosed, also welcomed plans to have Machar freed, saying it would positively impact on revitalization of the peace process.

He said Kiir and Machar have active forces in the country and ending the war would imply silencing guns in order to stop the war.

“I’m optimistic about the IGAD-led revitalization process, the sooner the better for finding amicable peace in South Sudan,” he stressed.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and over two million displaced in South Sudan’s conflict triggered by political differences between President Kiir, a Dinka, and Machar, a Nuer.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 30 August 10:47, by jubaone

    IGAD has realized, no peace without Dr. Riak as signatory. Now what we need is:

    1.RPF/UN assume their mandate and remove all nyors from Juba
    2.Control airport, roads and security of Juba
    3.Revitalize ARCISS 2015 "unconditionally" and get Riak back
    4.Taben must join Kiir´s group and all rest IO-Crown hotel expelled from main IO
    5.Hybrid Court to prosecute all nyor criminals and those in IO.

    repondre message

    • 30 August 10:50, by jubaone

      6. Kiirminal´s powers cut down, if he refuses, SS to under UN trusteeship
      7. Ha ha ha. Kiirminal can kiss Riak´s +++

      repondre message

      • 30 August 11:14, by South South

        jubaone,

        You are very stupid. You are attacking Nuer tribe as all, but a few minutes later you are kneeing down to Riek, stupid. Who will do all these things to you old man if you ran away from the country, maybe God, Maybe DIASPORA, maybe wishful thinking, maybe Allah (I am laughing). Country is under our control, you get it weak man!!!!!!!!

        repondre message

        • 30 August 11:26, by jubaone

          South South,
          I’m a law abiding person and follow rules as agreed. I am not like lawless jienges that know no rules and only follow the their instincts like wild animals. Follow ARCISS 2015, I have no problem with you. Only criminals, thugs and idiots don’t follow rules and are often school dropouts and losers. They argue like drunkards.

          repondre message

        • 30 August 11:31, by jubaone

          South South,
          Where did I attack all Nuer tribe? Riak is a Nuer also, did I attack him? No. I know something is wrong with you, read my article again cos as a jienge, you only understand after several beatings or doing it all over again. Just wondering how you managed your school. Forgery, or bought some bogus degree on the streets of Kampala or Nairobi. Loser.

          repondre message

    • 30 August 11:07, by Kush Natives

      jubaone,
      Ask him when he landed in South Sudan soil! Don’t joke with someone’s life please. Those of Jubaone are the one cursing Riek Machar to die soon nevertheless. Rebels within is always and definitely dangerous than the rebels outside.

      repondre message

      • 30 August 11:38, by jubaone

        Bush Natives,
        SS under jienges has failed. Just allow Riak back and we implement ARCISS 2015 as agreed. All our friends in Troika, UN, IGAD have realized, Riak is key to stopping this jienge madness. So just relax and wait. SS will be peaceful again. But we must control the Kiirminal. Hr may bite around like a deranged dog. Great time ahead. Wow.

        repondre message

  • 30 August 10:51, by Lenin Bull

    If Riek is released,let him follow the steps of Nelson Mandela who up on his release from Reuben Island Prison, declared forgiveness for all South Africans whether white, colored, or African, and encouraged all to work towards a new South Africa for all its people. Free and peaceful South Africa devoting its energies and resources toward development. Riek should come back changed into a betterlead

    repondre message

  • 30 August 10:55, by Lenin Bull

    The first words from his mouth up on arrival back in South Sudan should be to declare the end of all wars in South Sudan and the ushering in of democratic era. Let him try this strategy. He will revolutionize the whole country by a stroke of one minute and the whole country will follow him. But if he stick to his old outdated, and tried and failed strategy of " John Garang must go" and failed,

    repondre message

  • 30 August 11:01, by Lenin Bull

    Continu...
    and now " Salva Kiir must go" which again has miserably failed more than the first " must go". Let Riek be more reasonable, nationalistic, non-Nuer centred, and non-violent this time if he is given another chance. If Riek comes back to continue with old failed strategies of more fighting and death in South Sudan, then I’m afraid his supporters should prepare for Riek’s last funeral rite

    repondre message

    • 30 August 11:35, by quiz

      LenBull or who, Dr.Riek is know to all of us(S.sudanese) including your mad president as a man of forgiveness. you will see peace coming home soon if Dr.Riek will be release.But if not release, you would never see any peace at home. I know JCE & Tabanist, Nuer wew/ thon aliek group,re working hard to block Riek but they,re killing innocent pple just only to develop their stomach.

      repondre message

  • 30 August 11:09, by Lenin Bull

    I don’t believe in demonism/NGUNDAENG like SPLA-IO internet warriors but my analytical skill and knowledge of South Sudanese affairs can allow me to predict with high precision and accuracy that Riek is coming to die if he stuck to war strategy because all will fight and use available means to resist him, but he will convert the whole country to his camp/party if he chooses peace and democracy.

    repondre message

  • 30 August 11:17, by lou nuer

    Dear Lenin Bull
    your comments sometimes and always are not relevant to any points you have to analysis the statement before you posted it, my dear. DrMachat^r whether you like it or not is going to be release please and no renouncing vilonce till you Kiir supporters have realized that you’re wrong and then we forgive you. What you did in 2013 is unforgetable. forgive but not forget.

    repondre message

  • 30 August 11:20, by Lenin Bull

    In the first free and post-apartheid elections in South Africa in 1994, the white voted all for Nelson Mandela than even the blacks because blacks were divided between Mungusutu Butulazy of UPC and Nelson Mandela of ANC because he did used commit this foolish mistake of hasty generalization of targeting all the whites in South Africa.

    repondre message

  • 30 August 11:25, by Lenin Bull

    This foolish hasty generalization in infantile politics in South Sudan where a whole tribe is considered as being bad and should wiped out/killed all is self-defeatism. God cannot allow it because all come from God and analytical skills indicate that whole tribe do not participate presidency, nor all get access to riches of the country at the same time. No!

    repondre message

  • 30 August 11:29, by Lenin Bull

    So not all Dinka people are bad, not all Nuer people are bad, or not all Nuer people are SPLA-IO, neither any tribe in Equatoria. But there can be a single criminal in any place and in any tribe. This is logic and real education not mediocrity being currently toted around in South Sudan.

    repondre message

  • 30 August 11:32, by Lenin Bull

    Good luck to Riek Machar when he is released from South Africa. I will be watching his every step and word carefully for next disaster God forbid or next happy time ahead of us in South Sudan. May God bless South Sudan with Peace, love, and forgiveness.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



