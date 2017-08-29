 
 
 
Opposition figure, officers defect to FVP Taban faction

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

August 29, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) – An “influential” opposition figure from the opposition faction of Sudan Peoples Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO) led by former Vice President, Riek Machar on Tuesday officially declared that he has switched his loyalty to first Vice President Taban Deng Gai-led SPLM-IO faction.

JPEG - 71.4 kb
South Sudan first vice president Taban Deng Gai arrives in Bor May 9, 2017 (ST)

Major Tut Rom, commissioner of Jotome County in Maiwut state defected along with 15 officers.

In a statement Sudan Tribune received today from the Taban-led SPLM-IO coordination office here in Addis Ababa, Rom said he accepts the August 2015 peace agreement and national dialogue declared by South Sudan president, Salva Kiir.

In August 2015, the two SPLM warring factions signed peace agreement brokered by the regional bloc Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Despite uncertainties, the peace agreement was then welcomed by regional powers and international peace partners as a major achievement to arrest the bloody war in the world’s newest nation.

“As commissioner of Jotome County, I totally fed up for the wrong leadership of Riek Machar since Riek is struggling to fail the people of South Sudan instead of helping them,” Rom said.

He called on those who remain in the bushes particularly the supporters of Riek to put down their guns and join Taban Deng faction to support the compromised peace agreement and national dialogue to resolve the internal crises.

He said the group decided to switch allegiance and loyalty to Taban Deng led SPLM faction after careful deliberation.

The commissioner thanked the community in Jotome County for listening to his advice for them not to participate in the “senseless” war.

The defectors are currently in Pagak county with the SPLM army.

South Sudan erupted into civil war in December 2013 after President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy and current rebel leader, Riek Machar, of plotting a coup, an accusation the latter denies.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands and forced over 2.6 million people to displace from their home.

It has also left an estimated 4.8 million (approximately 40% of the population) to face severe food insecurity.

(ST)

  • 29 August 21:28, by Nairobimitot

    I am going to Pagak Next week. We will rebuild Pagak very quickly.My assignment is to improve the services in Pagak, and I will be there next week. I wish SPLA of the government to enjoy their stay in Pagak and you should be the happiest soldiers and the citizens because you fought a good fight to liberate your children and old people from Riek Machar mentally incapable and his small brain followers. Taban is a good man and does not kill his people like Riek Machar. Come to Taban and you will have a good, healthy, good life and your country will have people so you can farm and sell your products in the Market without anyone chasing you away. See you all soon in Pagak.

    repondre message

  • 29 August 21:30, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    The 2018 election is around the
    Corner they should all come back for South sudanese general elections, for those who are visionary this is the right time for your armistice. No any other way around or else you will be omitted
    Welcome back and prepare for your sit coming election

    repondre message

  • 29 August 21:31, by Kush Natives

    Welcome back home Mr. Tut Rom! Let Riek Machar alone, beside that, he has nothing to offer any longer. IO is now literally become diminishing, and it’s now coming into ironmelt or finishing point. Now starts building Maiwut state, so that the children could be able to returns to schools.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



s
Sudan Tribune

