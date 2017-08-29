Khartoum court convicts college student of killing police officer

Students university students and activists protest a court decision convicting a college student of killing police officer on 29 august 2017 (ST Photo)

August 29, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A court in Khartoum Tuesday has convicted a college student of first-degree murder for killing a police officer during protests at University of Khartoum (UofK).

Asim Omer, 21 years, is a student at the Faculty of Administrative Sciences, UofK, and a member of the Conference of Independent Students (CIS), the student arm of the opposition Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP).

He was arrested by the Sudanese security service and accused of killing a police officer who died after a hit by a Molotov cocktail during the protests in Khartoum in April 2016.

The Khartoum North Criminal Court judge on Tuesday found Omer guilty of first-degree murder under article (130) of the Penal Code, premeditated murder, which is punishable by death.

However, the judge has delayed the sentencing until the next trial session scheduled for 24 September to listen to the victim’s family and make them decide on whether the convict should be punished or receive a pardon.

Following the judge’s decision, dozens of the opposition activists staged a demonstration denouncing the court ruling and the regime. However, the police were quick to disperse the protesters.

SCoP DENOUNCES COURT RULING

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the SCoP has condemned the court decision, saying it would move the party to the stage of “total confrontation” with the regime.

It described the charges filed against Omer as mere fabrications, saying the prosecution failed to convince the court of its case.

The statement said the security apparatus has launched a broad arrest campaign against SCoP members, pointing to the detention of Salih Omer in Atbara, River Nile State besides Nabeel al-Nuwiri and Nidal Ahmed in Khartoum.

The SCoP further vowed to continue the struggle to overthrow the totalitarian regime and restore freedom.

(ST)