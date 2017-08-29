Relatives of detained MPs demand their unconditional release

August 28, 2017 (RUMBEK) – Relatives of the three lawmakers arrested and detained by security officials in South Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state have demanded their unconditional release from detention.

Map detail showing South Sudan’s Lakes state in red

The MPs are reportedly being kept in a secret cell in Yirol East county.

Those arrested included the chairperson of the information committee in parliament, Marial Amuom Malek and two lawmakers.

It remains unclear why the three lawmakers were arrested last week.

Malek’s son, Ater Marial Amuom demanded that his father be presented before court and charged, if found to be guilty.

“My father is sick, if the state government is putting justice correctly, let us as a family know what crime he committed. He should be presented before court and the law allowed to take its course,” he said.

An activist, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said security operatives allegedly targeted youth critical of the state government.

“Youth active on social media are listed and searched for by security operatives for possible arrest if found,” said the activist.

