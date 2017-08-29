August 29, 2017 (JUBA) – The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday announced the appointment of Alain Noudéhou from Benin as his Deputy Special Representative in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).
- Alain Noudéhou, the Deputy Special Representative in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (Getty)
Noudéhou will, in his new post, also serve as United Nations Resident Coordinator, Humanitarian Coordinator and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
The new deputy head of South Sudan mission succeeds Eugene Owusu of Ghana, who completed his assignment in July 2017.
The Secretary-General, in a statement, said he was grateful for Owusu’s dedicated service with the United Nations in South Sudan.
Currently the Chief of Staff and Director of the Executive Office of UNDP in New York, Noudéhou reportedly brings to the position experience in international development and humanitarian affairs.
He previously served as the UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in the People’s Republic of China (2014-16) and UN Resident Coordinator, Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Zimbabwe (2010-2014), the UN said.
The official, had in the past, also served as UNDP Country Director in Tanzania in 2007 and served as UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in Rwanda in 2004.
However, prior to joining the United Nations, he reportedly worked in senior positions from 1996 to 2002 for then CHF International Inc., an international non-governmental entity, currently named Global Communities, Partners for Good.
(ST)
