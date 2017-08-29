Paradox of Darfur’s arm collections campaign

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

This is a review article. The restive region of Darfur in western sudan is no stranger for the NCP regime‘s unabated targeting. This time the regime decided to declare a frenzied campaign to collect arms from the Sudanese civilians in the region, who have suffocated woes of endless civil wars of attrition. The purpose of the term review study is to look at what was recently written about the intention of the National Congress Party (NCP) regime’s timing to collect weapons from the citizens of Sudan in the Darfur region to address some of the written views on this subject so far.

People wonder and ask the President of the regime of the (NCP), Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir, as to which one is of a top priority at this very time, the cholera epidemic that has spread throughout Sudan and hit eleven states or the arms collection campaign in the Darfur region? The current situation so-called arms collection is threatening fierce tribal war woes and causing bitterness among the regime’s two militias groups led by Musa Hilal, leader of the Border Guards Forces (BGF) and Muhammad Hamdan Dogolo Hamedti, head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Omar Bashir and his entourage, led by his Janjaweed Vice President Hassabo Abdul Rahman, remain blind and live in the darkness of their regime, which has failed to properly manage the country and its people. The elements of this regime seem suffering from a syndrome of Immunity against learning from deadly repeated mistakes despite the rule of three lean decades. We seek refuge and resort to God from the evils of the elements in the ruling regime of the (NCP) and their inhumane feelings towards the people of Sudan generally and to the people of Sudan in Darfur in particular.

Furthermore, it was a priority that the (NCP) regime sought to address the floods that swept through Sudan, including Khartoum International Airport, and made the planes sink into the mud! There are lots issues of important priority in Sudan that needs to be addressed, but Omar al-Bashir has chosen instead the awesome intertribal warfare of a catastrophic apocalyptic scale.

As for saying that the source of arms in Darfur is the regime in Khartoum comes from the interest of the regime in weapons, which led to the use of Iran and North Korea in developing its program aimed at developing the manufacture of weapons locally and then the establishment of the Yarmouk factory bombed by Israeli air force. Iran played a major role in the manufacture of Sudanese weapons.

Observes ask as to why the bombing of the Yarmouk factory in Sudan and why the Israeli attempted to weaken Khartoum militarily? The possible answer is that the Yarmouk factory bombardment in the Sudanese capital Khartoum targeted by Israel for an alleged sophisticated weapons shipments was underway at the time.

The Yarmouk military complex located near Khartoum, which was bombed by four Israeli warplanes after 5 minutes on midnight on Oct. 24, 2012 was finally producing Iranian Shihab-type surface-to-surface ballistic missiles under a license from Tehran, military and intelligence sources told the Israeli website Deepak Vaile. But the sources of Western intelligence did not specify what kind of Shahab missiles produced by Sudan ... But it is believed that the purpose of the production of the Yarmouk plant is to serve Iran’s strategic stockpile of these missiles in the event of ballistic arsenal suffered an Israeli air strike ???? https://www.facebook.com/TWMDS/posts/611479558935283

Furthermore, China has invested more than $20 billion in Sudan mostly in the oil sector during the past two decades. Beijing provides low-interest loans and weapons transfers in return for oil. This is an extract from the news item regarding China’s Vice-Premier arrives in Khartoum to discuss debt settlement. http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article63341

The (NCP) regime has begun reaping the disastrous results of armament of some tribes in Darfur and sending some of them to the holocaust war in Yemen. The situation in Darfur has been strained as a result of the conflict between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Border Guards Forces (BGF) as well as the growing tension in the Libyan and Chadian borders.

It is difficult to imagine how on earth that the Administration of US President Donald Trump would make an informed decision and issuing an Executive Order (EO) on 12/13 October 2017 to remove all economic and trade sanctions imposed by former US President Bill Clinton since the year 1997 with the pre-conditions to desist hostilities without independent monitors on the ground. The pre-conditions for permanent sanction removal include: Sudan to allow more humanitarian aid and unfettered access across war zones, counterterrorism cooperation with the United States, an end to hostilities against armed groups in Sudan and halting support for insurgents in neighbouring South Sudan.

Ironically, Sudan under the (NCP) regime Continues to Import and Export Arms despite Embargoes, according to informed sources. https://nubareports.org/sudan-insider-sudan-continues-to-import-and-export-arms-despite-embargoes/

As Salah Jalal, writing in the Hurriyat electronic Newspaper said that the weapons that the National Congress Party (NCP) regime wants to collect from the Darfur region is Achilles’ heel! One would endorse that opinion and reiterate it as nothing but a fait accompli at best and pouring the dust into the eyes at worst. http://www.hurriyatsudan.com/?p=227829

It is noteworthy before going further to pinpoint the following prior to delving into the depth of the upcoming article:

• The blokes in ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) did not occur to their mind during the length of their stay on the helm of Sudan as to why the arms have spread in the Darfur region and how to remove those reasons before starting to collect the alleged weapons.

• We must consider the reasons that led ordinary citizens to acquire and carry arms, and ask ourselves as to whether those reasons have disappeared, and if they still exist, how best to remove them.

• The ruling regime must respond to these questions, which impose themselves before jumping into the dark and trying to collect weapons recklessly lacking scientific and practical outcome.

• The logical question is: Have the right circumstances been created to collect weapons; the logical question posed by an article in the electronic Newspaper of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) dated 24.08.20.2017.

Political analysts say it would have been better for the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) regime to disarm its own militias. They also stressed the importance of taking the step to achieve comprehensive peace in Darfur and beyond prior to launching this campaign which will result in failure as the overall security projects of the regime in the past and perhaps in the future. The people of Sudan in Darfur support the collection of weapons in principle and call on the regime to begin to collect weapons from its militias. The Darfur armed movements will then collect weapons in the hands of their forces once comprehensive peace archived in Sudan, including Darfur. The cherry-picking project of the (NCP) regime is doomed for abject failure similar to its predecessors. Unfortunately, this regime does not take lessons from the repeated the failures of its security projects, which lack wisdom and rationality and have a disastrous outcome for the country and its people. It was also said that the regime of the (NCP), which emanates from the International Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM), is like the family of the French Bourbon kings who failed repeatedly to take lessons of their mistakes, as the European history told us.The House of Bourbon e -French Maison de Bourbon. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/House_of_Bourbon

This review article comes as a continuation to what we have started in the previous article on the decision of the NCP ruling regime to collect the alleged unlicensed weapons from the people of Sudan in Darfur. We will continue and try to expose the hidden agenda behind the campaign whose true motives are far from those announced. One of the most important factors for the epidemic proliferation of weapons in the Darfur region is the advent of the ill-fated National Islamic Front (NIF) which carried and brought with it all the disasters and woes that Sudan and its people suffered from.

The attempt by the ruling regime of the National Islamic Front (NIF) to take the militias and mercenaries from the neighbouring countries as a means of proxy war in Darfur has started from the very beginning of its disastrous arrival through the heinous military coup d’état. In order to do that, the regime had to provide the militias with military equipments in the form of machine guns, ammunition, vehicles, uniforms, food and drink and other forms of items subsistence including financial aid. At the same time, the regime under the auspices their member and Governor of the Greater Darfur, El-Tayeb Mohmed Kheir -aka Tayeb Sikha who launched a campaign for arms collection from the civilian population in Darfur at the time but Al-Tayeb Muhammad Khair armed the Arab tribes of Baggara to confront the revolutionary Dawood Yahya Bolad. The martyr Daoud Yahya Bolad has realized the mistake of belonging to the National Islamic Front (NIF). He decided to align to his marginalized people in Darfur that his people by joining the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) led by the late Dr. John Garang Mabior and led his troops to Darfur. However, through conspiracy by some of Darfuri traitors Daoud Yahya Bolad was captured and extra judicially killed. Those who assassinated Bolad had been armed by the (NIF) regime despite his past loyalty to the Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM). Ever since the (NCP) regime supplied the Arab militia with arms which it claims that going to collect. Thus the paradox continued unabated.

As early as the year 2007 Sudan under the reign of the National Islamic Front (NIF)/ National Congress Party (NCP) regime has been classified among the failed states. According to arthroscope website http://s1.zetaboards.com/anthroscape/topic/977436/1/ Sudan emerged as the world’s most unstable country according to the 2007 Failed States Index, mainly due to its military dictatorship and the ongoing war in Darfur between farmers and nomadic settlers. In other words, 18 years of oppressive warmongering regime, Sudan had become one of the globally failed states. However, the degree of failure today of the Sudan under the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) led by the genocidal criminal, fugitive from the international justice, chased by the International Criminal Court (ICC) Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir, will be very difficult if not impossible to determine the degree of failure in 2017 today.

The second stage of the racial hatred of Darfur people by the National Congress Party (NCP) regime surfaced when it decided to strip the Darfur Native Administration of its age long powers that kept the region safe place for all the inhabitants. As we know, the Tribal leaders in the region of Darfur’s Civil Administration before the ill-fated coming of the Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM)/National Islamic Front (NIF) military coup d’état included Sultans, Kings, Shartay, Umdas(Mayors) and Sheikhs. The Friday 30th June 1989 Military coup d’état took place in the forefront of the goal of dismantling the traditional Darfurian structure and reformulating the Darfur society. It was the first to control the institutions of the local administration by removing the old ones to build the so-called “Umara” or ‘princes’ system instead of the principals, aforementioned. The weakening of the authority of the civil administration in Darfur by the military ruling regimes has accelerated the spread of crime and security chaos and the proliferation of unauthorized weapons in the hands of the lawless individuals among the tribal groups.

The source of arms in Darfur

The flow of firearms into Darfur initially started as a result of the civil war in the neighbouring republic of Chad and the Chadian-Libyan conflict (Ben Omar forces). The quantities of weapons that were leaked were limited. Their influence was limited to the arrival of arms to some criminal gangs, which were used for armed robbery – the infamous Nahab Musallah.

At the beginning of 2002, the armed political conflict in the Darfur region erupted. The regime decided to confront popular violence with state institutions. For objective reasons, official government violence institutions have not been able to control the popular violence demanding justice in the distribution of wealth and power throughout the marginalized areas of Sudan. The National Salvation - the ruling regime of the National Islamic Front - after several defeats facing the SPLM mobilized counter-popular, and began arming the Arab tribes called Janjawid using the policy of divide the division of the tribes of Darfur to the Arabs and Africans, Arabs against black.

As a result of these political reasons, the tribes considered by the government loyal to the militias armed with the knowledge of the state, and the term of the Rizeigat militia Abla and other armed militias, this reality opened the appetite of the other tribes to arm themselves to defend their property, expanding the arms market and flourished in all the cities of Darfur, In its project, it codified the activity of militias as a legal activity protected by political power. The government formed and armed these militias with different factions, including for example the border guards force (BGF) led by Sheikh Musa Hilal of the Mahameed tribe Arab Mahameed clan, a branch of the Northern Rizeigat tribe many of them are Um Jalloul, Al-Muhajiriya, Al-Iteifat, Al-Ereigat and others from Abla, the camel herders. Musa Hilal is originally Um-Jalloul while Mohmed Hamdan Dogolo Hamitti is originally Mahariya. They maybe cousins descend from the Mahamid or the northern Rizeigat. Both are nomadic camel herders lived in the North Darfur District of Kutum. Generally speaking, the nomadic camel herders had no "hawakir" (land grants).

In addition to support given by the NCP ruling regime in the form of arms, ammunition and transportation for the Janjaweed militias, the (NCP) regime allowed the Janjaweed militias to have exclusive ownership of all the spoils of their ethnic warfare and all the invasions of the citizens’ property, in addition to border trade and livestock trade and national mining. Historically, they are Bedouin engaged in nomadic herding. They are unlike the main Baggara Rizeigat tribes of Darfur were awarded "hawakir" (land grants) by the Fur Sultans in the 1750s.

But the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which called itself the National Salvation Revolution, codified militia activity as a legal activity protected by political power. This reality opened the appetite of the rest of the tribes for armaments, the arms market expanded and flourished in all the cities of Darfur. The government entered into its project to commit crimes of genocide to put down the revolution of the people of Sudan in Darfur, who had been demanding only the rights of citizenship in the form of justice and equality.

Musa Hilal revealed his rejection of large amounts of money offered by foreign parties to leave the Sudan and said that the accusations of the Vice President of the Republic of the recruitment of 1,000 people from the Mahamid for the forces of Haftar in Libya malicious and its goal to discredit the Revolutionary Awakening Council.

And since Sheikh Musa Hilal and his militia have some independence in the administration of the establishment of the interests it established, this independence of course did not satisfy the ruling regime of the National Congress Party, which decided to converge on one of the soldiers of Musa Hilal, Muhammad Hamdan Dogolo, -aka Hamitti. Now, Mohammed Hamdan Dogolo, famously known as Hmidty is of the guerrilla of the guerrillas in the official newspapers which published that the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) made a donation of about twenty Landcruzer l vehicles to the elders of the civil administration, and donated to build schools and other maintenance. It is known that Hmidty has been promoted to the military rank of Lieutenant –General. And thus he became part of the Sudan army Force (SAF) he and his militia and take orders only from the President of the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) Marshal Omar Hassan Ahmed Bashir. Today, Hamedti and his (RSF) militias are only responsible in front of Omar al-Bashir and are considered a red line!

Political observers indicate that the government of the National Congress Party (NCP) decided to step closer to Mohammed Hamdan Dogolo and set up the Rapid Support Force (RSF) led by Hamidati In an attempt to offend the leader of the Border Guard militia, Sheikh Musa Hilal. Al-Bashir’s government chose one of Musa Hilal’s former boys to become a leader of the new militia, to send a message that says in a clear way to Sheikh Moses I am the one who makes the king! According to the press, Moussa Hilal himself came to the spotlight when the former First Vice-President of the National Congress Party, Ali Osman Mohamed Taha, released him from Kober Prison where he was imprisoned for the crime in which he was convicted in 1998 for leading armed robbery against the Central Bank of Nyala in which one policeman was killed. As the Sudan Tribune electronic Newspaper on TUESDAY 22 JANUARY 2008 stated and said “Musa Hilal from a convicted felon to a government official”! http://www.sudantribune.com/PROFILE-Musa-Hilal-from-a,25660

The foregoing excerpts depict the intensity and high degree of rapprochement between the Janjaweed militias that committed the most heinous crimes against the Sudanese citizens in the Darfur region and the genocidal criminal Omer al-Bashir; what happened and continues happening on the ground in Darfur is without a doubt the greatest witness before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Nevertheless and according to the recent newspaper outlet reports an armed confrontation on the horizon between the government army and Musa Hilal. Matters between the tribal leader, Musa Hilal, and the regime led by Omer al-Bashir have reached the point of no return, amid strong fears of an armed confrontation between the two sides. Al-Bashir’s Vice President Hassabo Abdel Rahman accused Hilal of conspiring with Libyan General Khalifa Haftar to undermine the Khartoum regime. Hassabo has been reported as saying (if we had to face Musa Hilal, we will not leave his conspiring with Haftar).

Musa Hilal, head of the Revolutionary Awakening Council (RAC) told Radio Aafia Darfur station on that he would strongly oppose a government plan aimed at disarming his forces and merging them into the Rapid Support militia. Hilal has been reported as continued describing the members of the Rapid Support (RSF) Militia, as mercenaries coming from outside the border (as he put it). On August 23, 2017 The Sudanese regime President Omer al-Bashir has been reported as has instructed the governor of North Darfur State, Abdul Wahid Yousef Ibrahim to deal decisively with any attempts to destabilize security and saying that the collection of illegal arms is a top priority for the government.

In a situation similar to show of force, thousands of supporters of Musa Hilal gathered in his stronghold of Misteriha in North Darfur state and announced in a speech campaign of readiness to confront the government armies head-on. The parade featured hundreds of four-wheel-drive vehicles loaded with guns. The Sudanese Revolutionary Awakening Council led by Sheikh Musa has been reported to have called on the “sons of the Rizeigat” in the Sudanese government army to join Sheikh Musa Hilal in his area, Misteriha.

For its part, the Sudanese army conducted the largest internal maneuver in its history, under the banner in the name (Meram Taja, the sister Sultan Ali Dinar) near the strongholds of Musa Hilal, with the participation of tanks and the air force. Furthermore, to escalate its campaign of muscle flexion, the (NCP) regime launched the decision to collect arms from citizens in the troubled Darfur region since 2003 amid deep suspicion that the main objective of the government’s campaign is to weaken Musa Hilal and form new power centers.

Thus, on these days Moussa Hilal and the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) have reached a boiling point where Moussa Hilal led a campaign against the vice-president of the National Congress Party. Musa Hilal, the head of the Awakening Council, continued his attack on government symbols, in particular Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman who is tasked with the collection of weapons from the Darfur region. Moreover, Hilal started his attacks against the commander of the Rapid Support Force (RSF) Mohammed Hamdan Hamiditi. He said that Hamidati and his gang looted millions of dollars allocated by Gulf States to the Rapid Support Forces. As the popular Sudanese proverb says, if the thieves disagree, the stolen one appears. And thus each one of the militia leaders is insulting the other with obscene words that cannot be mentioned in this field. Nevertheless, this is evidence that the relationship between them reached the level of enmity and the point of no return. As they say that the so-called Barragesh committed the crime against itself! The ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) has a habit of finding something that can cause the distraction of the Sudanese people away from the real issues of concern. By doing so, the regime thinks that can help to overcome its endless problems, its chronic failures and its inability to run the country. Moreover, these dilemmas stem from the fossilized mentality that does not take lessons from the history of repeated fatal mistakes, despite the length of time that Omar al-Bashir remained on the helm of Sudan for three decades as absolute dictator. The (NCP) rule of Sudan is without any doubt is a true era of the decadence characterised by hatred, racism, tyranny, Corruption, failure, looting and plundering of the people’s money and heinous crimes against humanity, war crimes and on top the crimes of genocide in Darfur. As they say it is witnessed by a witness from his family: the electronic newspaper – Hurriyat reported that, Brigadier General Salah Mohammed Ahmed Karrar - nicknamed Salah Dollar - One of the leaders who carried out the coup d’état of Friday June 30, 1989, led by the National Islamic Front (NIF) confirmed the validity of the slogan which says “Kizan are thieves and I am among them!” The Sudanese Arabic Kizan is an acronym meaning members of the Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) in Sudan. There is no way out of the chronic dilemmas and the crises in Sudan without the demise of the (NCP) regime by all means available to the people of Sudan.

Oscar Wilde Oscar the Irish playwright, poet and author of numerous short stories and one novel has been quoted as saying: “I hope you have not been leading a double life, pretending to be wicked and being good all the time. That would be hypocrisy.” https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/tag/hypocrisy

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/

