August 28, 2017 (JUBA) - The head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan has expressed sympathy to the family and friends of Christopher Allen, an American freelance journalist killed during fighting in Kaya, a South Sudan town near the Ugandan border.

JPEG - 31.4 kb
Christopher Allen (The War Zone Freelance Project)

“We would like to pass on our deepest condolences to the family, colleagues, and friends of Christopher Allen for their loss. His death while reporting on the conflict in South Sudan is a tragedy,” said David Shearer, also Special Representative of the Secretary-General.

Allen is the tenth journalist to have died in South Sudan since 2012.

“UNMISS has repeatedly stated that any attacks on journalists are unacceptable and it calls on all parties to the ongoing conflict in South Sudan to respect the freedom of the press,” stressed Shearer.

The New York-based Human Rights Watch condemned last week’s killing of the American freelance journalist in South Sudan, urging authorities in the war-torn nation to investigate the incident and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

Jehanne Henry, a senior Africa researcher at the rights body, described Allen’s killing as a violation of international humanitarian law.

A 2013 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Allen was reportedly involved with Sudan’s rebel forces for the past week. Before his South Sudan visit, however, he covered the war in Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in South Sudan since the conflict broke out in 2014, and over a million have fled across the border into Uganda because of the fighting within the border area.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 August 07:09, by Lenin Bull

    Pathetic!! Where are condolences for the other 18(15 rebels and 3 SPLA) killed during the fighting or they are not human beings and do not deserve due honor and respect even in death? What is so unique about this mercenary called Christopher Allen? Is it because he was white and American?

    repondre message

  • 29 August 07:36, by Lenin Bull

    South Sudanese people please stop this meaningless war among yourselves in your young country. Look this insult in our face where foreigners value themselves like the case in this article. Whether SPLA-IO or government side please I beg you with tears in eyes and heavy heart to stop the war. I ask President Salva Kiir to talk Riek directly so that war stop and invite him back home.

    repondre message

    • 29 August 07:53, by BRIG. PENG KIMANG

      Lenin Bull,
      Shut up your ass. You Dinkas with your Jieng Council of elders and foolish killer president brought this situation to this beautiful country of South Sudan.
      Please Western Governments, as Dinkas are starting to kill white people, you should deport all Dinkas from the West to South Sudan. These people are wild, violent and will never stop killing any one who is not a Dinka. "Sad".

      repondre message

      • 29 August 08:08, by Rumbek S. Sudan

        Peng Kimang or whatever,

        So your problem is Dinka? Let me tell you clearly that you are the most worst than Kiir or Dinka. Dinkas are also victims of this conflict and they are not happy with Salva Kiir’s administration. Which tribe is Mabor Garang, Majak D’ Agot, Salva Mathok, plus thousands of Dinkas that are completely unhappy with Kiir etc? Are they not from Dinka tribe? Shame on you!!

        repondre message

  • 29 August 07:41, by Lenin Bull

    We South Sudanese will finish one another with kalachnikovs and at the end it will be foreigners that will take our land not SPLA-IO nor government. Look they want the government to finish SPLA-IO so that after that UN will quarrel with government again by provoking a controversy as pretext to take over the country for their UN trusteeship or neocolonialism through UN!!

    repondre message

  • 29 August 07:48, by Lenin Bull

    My condolences to the beloved families of those soldiers of 15 SPLA-IO and 3 government soldiers. You are brothers. May GOD take all of you to his kingdom of peace and eternal happiness where there is tribalism, corruption, dictatorship, and favoritism.

    repondre message

    • 29 August 08:12, by BRIG. PENG KIMANG

      UN, USA and every one,

      The Dinka government in Juba is a terrorist, tribal, non legitimate government. It is a threat to regional and global peace and security. It needs to be removed before they kill more people.
      Read all the comments by the Dinkas and supporters of their Dinka government like Lenin Bull. Their language is violent. Violence to non Dinkas is what they know, nothing else .

      repondre message

  • 29 August 07:59, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    Journalists anywhere in the world that are reporting live in the battle fields are caught up and killed in the same scenario as it happened in Kaya. If Christopher Allen’s killing is to be investigated, who brought him to the battle ground? In the battle field, no soldier can sense that a journalist is on that side of the opponent and that I should not shot anyhow.

    repondre message

