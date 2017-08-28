 
 
 
Rights body condemns killing of US journalist in S. Sudan

August 28, 2017 (JUBA) – A New York-based human rights body has condemned last week’s killing of an American journalists in South Sudan, urging authorities in the war-torn nation to investigate the incident and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

JPEG - 31.4 kb
Christopher Allen (The War Zone Freelance Project)

Jehanne Henry, a senior Africa researcher at Human Rights Watch described the killing of Christopher Allen, a freelance reporter, as a violation of international humanitarian law.

Allen, 26, was killed in heavy fighting in the town of Kaya near the borders with Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The U.S embassy in Juba confirmed Allen’s death in a statement.

At least 16 rebels, according to South Sudanese army (SPLA) officials, were also killed in the fighting, adding that the journalist’s body was taken to the military hospital in the country’s capital, Juba.

A 2013 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Allen was reportedly involved with Sudan’s rebel forces for the past week.

Before his South Sudan visit, Allen reportedly covered the war in Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in South Sudan since the conflict broke out in 2014, and over a million have fled across the border into Uganda because of the fighting within the border area.

(ST)

