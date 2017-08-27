 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 27 August 2017

South Sudan president downplays refugee crisis, blames social media

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

August 27, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir has said the millions of civilians fleeing the war-torn nation were being driven by social media propaganda manned by those conspiring against his government.

JPEG - 30.3 kb
President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

“The people who ran to Uganda were chased away by social media. There was no fighting in that area. They were told to leave because they know a UN [United Nations] official came in to assess the humanitarian situation to decide if there was need for assistance,” Kiir told Deutsche Welle on Thursday.

“Instead, he [UN official] went and reported that there was a looming genocide in South Sudan, which has not happened up to now. People were called from their houses and told to run away, that if you don’t go after one hour you would be a dead person,” he added.

South Sudan descended into violence in December 2013 following disputes within the country’s ruling party. Since then, tens of thousands of people have been killed and over 2 million displaced.

The South Sudanese leader, however, said the national dialogue he initiated in December last year will create for those with grievances not addressed in the 2015 peace deal signed by the warring parties.

“In the end, when the resolutions are passed by members of the National Dialogue team, these things could be taken into consideration in the next formations of the government,” said Kiir.

He said the national dialogue, launched in May, embraces all citizens, including his former deputy-turned rebel leader Riek Machar, who currently lives in solitary confinement in South Africa.

“We didn’t really exclude anyone. But for Riek, he knows why. It is not him who is not interested in joining but the whole region does not want him to [join],” said Kiir.

He added, “His [Machar] presence here would create instability in the whole region, not just in South Sudan,”

Kiir downplayed threats posed by the rebel leader, saying regional nations resolved not to allow Machar operate within their territories.

“He [Machar] is not a threat to the government. He is only making confusion calling his supporters on the phone. He knows where they are hiding and these are the people who are still making problems, continuing to fight and do not want to make peace,” he stressed.

OVER I MILLION REFUGEES IN UGANDA

Last week, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said the numbers of South Sudanese refugees in Uganda exceeded one million and called for urgent support.

Majority of the refugees, the agency said, were women and children.

“Over the past 12 months, averages of 1,800 South Sudanese have been arriving in Uganda every day,” UNHCR said in a statement.

“In addition to the million there, a million or even more South Sudanese refugees are being hosted by Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic,” it added.

According to the UN agency, however, over 85% of the refugees who have arrived in Uganda are women and children below 18 years.

“Recent arrivals continue to speak of barbaric violence, with armed groups reportedly burning down houses with civilians inside, people being killed in front of family members, sexual assaults of women and girls, and kidnapping of boys for forced conscription,” said UNHCR.

As of refugees arrive, it said, aid delivery is increasingly falling short.

The UN agency said although $674 million is needed for South Sudanese refugees in Uganda this year, so far only a fifth of this amount, or 21%, has so far been received. But although a total of $883.5 million is needed for the South Sudan situation, only $250 million has reportedly been received.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 August 01:51, by Kush Natives

    Those refugees are mostly Equatorian who were blindfolded by stupidity of Riek Machar & Thomas Cirilo, that the country will fall under them. Why don’t they come back since there’s no genocide happened? U.N. staffs are always doing their dirty business so that they keeps their paychecks follow. The U.N. who falsely reported the genocide propaganda are the one now running their dirty mouth in Ugand

    repondre message

    • 28 August 02:20, by Kush Natives

      The outsiders and some people within like those of Jubaone, Eastern, Midit and so forth are responsible for all these chaos that overturned the country. James Gadet was the first bloodstream journalist following his deportation in the country. There are still many fellows out there who are cursing the country to shrink under earth for the sake divisions and hatred among the South Sudanese people.

      repondre message

    • 28 August 02:39, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Kuch,

      please do not misinform the world. The people of the world are not fools like you are. No human being can leave his life of comfort to go and become a destitute. The unarmed people of Equatoria were brutally massacred that prompted them to flee their homes. Even mad people were not spared. Does Kiir care for his number one enemies Equatorians who stand for freedom and justice?

      repondre message

    • 28 August 03:28, by Eyez

      Kus Naive
      What kind of drugs are you on? Because, with illiterate Kiir, we know that he is an alcoholic, that’s why his Jienge cow brains is rotten, you animals should stick with milk and urine.

      You MTNs have to stop using drugs and alcohol, as it’s driving you Jienge mad.

      Equatorians are regrouping, those in the camps are women and children, ask yourselves where are the boys and men!

      X1

      repondre message

  • 28 August 02:04, by john locke

    Kuch, just stop. You sound stupider than kiir. Dont deny the reality of whats really happening.

    repondre message

    • 28 August 02:26, by Kush Natives

      john locke,
      Watch your dirty mouth! You’re one of the outsider that I mentioned above, stay in Gambella and enjoy your slavery style. We don’t have time to debate with foreigners, eat your injera and dabour quietly, there’s nothing to do with you in our affairs. Those who are running out of South Sudan are foreigners period.

      repondre message

  • 28 August 02:52, by john locke

    Kuch, i dont know what to call you. A man who denies reality is a stupid man. Kiir begin this war by massacaring innocent nuer civilians in juba. Than moved to equatoria and tried the samething. Yet men like you sit here and deny the facts of what hes doing. The same man who called a cease fire just a few weeks ago attacked pagak and had his forces chased to ethiopia. Yet you even deny that.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim emancipation as a craft 2017-08-24 04:09:02 By Magdi El Gizouli Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a Sudanese veteran communist politician and feminist, passed away in London on 12 August. She is survived by her son Ahmed with the late al-Shafie Ahmed (...)

National Dialogue: A necessity for post-war South Sudan 2017-08-23 09:15:50 By Ambassador/ Dhano Obongo South Sudan, the newest nation in the world which gained its independence on July 9th 2011, was supported worldwide including Sudan that respected the will of South (...)

The New Sudan’s battling leaders 2017-08-22 23:22:09 By Salah Shuaib Following South Sudan’s recent miserable transformations, a large segment of Sudanese elites is greatly disappointed by how the New Sudan project ended in failure, bringing a (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


New group formed to gather Nuer in United States 2017-08-17 14:15:50 DECLARATION FOR THE FORMATION OF NUD TO BRING TOGETHER ALL NUER IN THE U.S.A Press Statement The Nuer Union For Development (NUD) The United State of America The State of Nebraska August 15, (...)

A prominent Sudan Women and Civil rights activist passed away 2017-08-14 21:09:47 The Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa (SIHA) Khartoum, Sudan-August 14 2017 In the early hours of Saturday 12th August Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, a renowned Sudanese leader of the (...)

HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.