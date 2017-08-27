 
 
 
USAID chief visits Sudan for talk on humanitarian assistance

Food aid provided by USAID being distributed in Darfur, Sudan, earlier this year 2017. (Photo Rebecca Dobbins USAID)
August 27, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The head of United States U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Mark Green has arrived in the Sudanese capital Khartoum Sunday to assess the progress in the delivery of humanisation assistance in the conflict areas.

"I’m in Sudan to discuss Humanitarian Assistance delivery and see critical programming for people displaced by conflict," said the new USAID chief after his arrival in Khartoum on Sudan for a three-day visit from 27 to 29 August.

The visit of the high-level humanitarian official comes six weeks before a decision on the permanent lift of economic sanctions on the east African nation. The unfettered access to aid groups was one of the issues agreed in the five-track agreement the two countries agreed by the two countries for the normalisation of bilateral relations.

"Administrator Green will meet with Government of Sudan officials to discuss progress toward improving humanitarian access in Sudan, as part of the expanded bilateral engagement that began last year," said the USAID in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Also, Green in his first visit as USAID chief will meet UN officials in Sudan and visit IDPs camps that receive humanitarian assistance from USAID. The statement didn’t say exact areas he will visit but the USAID provides aid to displaced persons in n Darfur region, and government controlled areas in the Blue Nile and the White Nile states.

He is expected to visit a number of drought-affected countries including Ethiopia.

Last July Washington postponed until October a decision on the permanent cancellation an economic embargo imposed 20 years ago over Sudan’s harbouring of Osama bin Laden.

(ST)

s
