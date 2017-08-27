August 27, 2017 (JUBA) - Christopher Allen, 26, an American freelance journalist covering the civil war in South Sudan, was killed Saturday during a battle between rebels and government troops.

Christopher Allen (The War Zone Freelance Project)

Allen was killed in heavy fighting in the town of Kaya near the borders with Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

At least 16 rebels, according to South Sudanese army (SPLA) officials disclosed, were also killed in the fighting, adding that the journalist’s body was taken to the military hospital in the country’s capital, Juba.

The U.S embassy in Juba confirmed Allen’s death in a statement.

A 2013 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Allen was reportedly involved with Sudan’s rebel forces for the past week.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed in South Sudan since the conflict broke out in 2014, and over a million have fled across the border into Uganda because of the fighting within the border area.

Before working in South Sudan, Allen reportedly covered the war in Ukraine.

(ST)