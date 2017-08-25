 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 25 August 2017

S. Sudan peace implementation made “little” progress: JMEC

August 24, 2017 (JUBA) – The second anniversary of the signing of the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS) passed with “little meaningful progress” made in the implementation of the accord, an official said Thursday.

PNG - 222.2 kb
JMEC Chairman, Festus Mogae, briefs the UN Security Council, on the implementation of the peace agreement on 31 March 2016 (ST Photo)

“Our perception at the time of the signing of the Peace Agreement in August 2015 was that it had ended a tragic internal conflict that had threatened to tear Africa’s youngest nation apart and it was hoped that disagreements amongst the Parties over substantive issues had been resolved,” said Festus Mogae, head of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC).

JMEC) was established by terms decreed under Chapter Seven of the ARCSS), signed on 17 August 2015 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Under the terms of the Agreement, JMEC shall be responsible for monitoring, overseeing and supporting the implementation of the Agreement and the mandate and tasks of the TGoNU (Transitional Government of National Unity), including adherence of the Parties to agreed timelines and schedules; and in the event of non-compliance, shall recommend appropriate corrective action to the TGoNU.

JMEC is responsible for overseeing the work of CTSAMM (Ceasefire and Transitional Security Monitoring Mechanism), EFMA (Economic and Financial Management Authority), and other transitional institutions created by the Agreement.

According to Mogae, by now the 2015 peace agreement should have achieved considerable progress towards improved security and governance in the war-torn East African nation.

“From day one, however, we have had to persuade the Parties to implement each and every task in accordance with the peace agreement,” said the former Botswana president.

“Two years on since the signing of the peace agreement, there has been little meaningful progress in its implementation,” he added.

Since July 2016, Mogae explained, JMEC has remained profoundly shocked by the rampant hostilities across the country and the rapid deterioration of the political, security, humanitarian and economic situation in South Sudan.

“As a result, we are now rightly absorbed in a process to restore and revitalise the prominence of the peace agreement,” he said.

The JMEC chairman also condemned the ongoing violence around Pagak, a former rebel stronghold town on South Sudan’s border with Ethiopia. The violence, he said, has resulted into suspension of humanitarian aid delivery to those most in need.

"I condemn all the violence that has occurred in and around Pagak over the past month and urge that military operations cease immediately,” stressed Mogae.

He said this cycle of violence, displacement and deprivation of humanitarian support has been repeated around the country over the past year and has led to untold misery among those who seek only to live peacefully and provide for their families.

(ST)

  • 25 August 09:31, by rossbelongstoall

    Useless man, please just resign and go.

    • 25 August 09:38, by Malakal county Simon

      J MEC

      You have a good 2 years but failed to silence the guns, and bring the peace violators to book...... Your time is up, and find another job elsewhere!!!!!!

      • 25 August 10:49, by jubaone

        The difference between JMEC chairperson and the Kiirminal is that Mogae cant hear but has eyes to see, the Kiirminal a numbskull and has ears to hear but cant see. You dont have to be a rocket scientist to tell that the ARCISS was already dead, when the Kiirminal showed reservations and tried to kill Dr. Riak. Stop this jienge bullshit and get Riak and the rest on board. Period.

  • 25 August 09:40, by lou nuer

    Mr. Chairman
    You’re the one making this war to continue of reporting lies like the regime in Juba. Because you know clearly that if peace comes to S.Sudan your job would have ended since. Don’t deceive the owrld with lies. No any progress being made at all. How fighting reach up to Pagak and condenming what and who? Useless former President. You’re the most stupid than any one else in the world.

  • 25 August 12:03, by Isaac

    MR. Mogae,
    Its after misleading the parties involved and the world at large that you now come-out to speak? what has motivated you to do this that was long overdue..eh? is it the blood of those who died due to your pursuit of personal interests that is haunting you or an advice from your off-springs who fear the burden of the curse your actions will bring to them after you retire from this world?

