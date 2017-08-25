August 24, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese government clarified on Thursday it was not at war with the United Nations over the deployment of the regional protection force, stressing it was only concerned about their areas of deployment.

S. Sudan cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomoro (Photo KT Press)

“The government accepted deployment of the regional protection force and all the details were worked out. The place for deployment was agreed and designated. They were given a place on Yei road and there was no problem. The top management and leadership of the United Nations mission here (UNMISS) accepted and I signed the memorandum of understanding allocating the land given by Jubek state government on behalf of the national government,” the cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro told Sudan Tribune.

He added, “The government therefore knows that the force would be deployed at Jebel once they have fully deployed in Juba”.

The minister, who was assigned the regional protection force dossier, said the misunderstanding generated over deployment of the regional protection at a place not meant for them was resolved.

He urged the population to not misinterpret concerns raised by the government.

“Our people should continue to support the government to promote values and principles advocating for peace, unity, generosity, caring and being friendly which are very much embodied in our various South Sudanese traditions and cultures. And which are what the government promotes in the constitution,” said Minister Lomuro.

“We are hostile people to our guests. The United Nations peacekeeping forces which have come should feel the love of our people. We are not at war with them [regional forces],” he added.

The minister’s comments come as the Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, El Ghassim Wane was scheduled to brief the UN Security Council on the situation in war-torn South Sudan.

The special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Nicholas Haysom and Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) chairman, Festus Mogae was also due to brief the 15-member Security Council ahead of consultations that were to be held on the young nation.

Of interest to the Security Council, Sudan Tribune understands, is the progress as well as difficulties involved in the deployment of the regional protection forces the UN body authorized in August 2016.

David Shearer, the head of the United Nations mission in South Sudan told reporters in the capital, Juba last month that the Bangladesh construction engineering company had partially deployed and the Nepalese high readiness company was fully deployed to Juba.

The Rwandan infantry battalion began arriving in South Sudan in early August, while the Ethiopian troops who are also part of the protection forces contingent would be deployed soon, Shearer said.

According to the Security Council Resolution 2327 of 16 December 2016 reauthorizing the protection forces, their mandate includes to “protect the airport to ensure the airport remains operational.”

However, the South Sudanese government has consistently reiterated that it needs to retain control over safeguarding the airport. Over the weekend, the government issued a warning regarding the deployment of RPF forces at the airport, which it alleges is not consistent with the Status of Forces Agreement.

The government temporarily suspended flights of the UN mission over the weekend before revising the decision and eventually permitting the world body to resume its normal flight operations on 21 August.

As such, Sudan Tribune has reliably learned, the Security Council members may be interested to hear more about the context surrounding the government’s reaction and what impact it may have on the forces’ deployment and ability to carry out its mandate.

Conflict between government and opposition forces has continued, exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe gripping the country, despite the unilateral ceasefire declared by South Sudan President Salva Kiir on 22 May, which has since been effectively discarded.

As in the past, however, the Security Council is expected to emphasize the need for the parties to the conflict to cease hostilities if the crisis in South Sudan was to be resolved. Such actions would also involve call for full implementation by the parties of the August 2015 peace agreement, cooperation with UNMISS and permitting of unhindered humanitarian access to conflict areas by aid workers.

The Security Council members, analysts say, are likely to reiterate their support for arms embargo and additional targeted sanctions. However, members continue to be divided over the merits of such additional measures and Council action in this regard is unlikely.

(ST)