August 24, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese government clarified on Thursday it was not at war with the United Nations over the deployment of the regional protection force, stressing it was only concerned about their areas of deployment.

JPEG - 18.5 kb
S. Sudan cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomoro (Photo KT Press)

“The government accepted deployment of the regional protection force and all the details were worked out. The place for deployment was agreed and designated. They were given a place on Yei road and there was no problem. The top management and leadership of the United Nations mission here (UNMISS) accepted and I signed the memorandum of understanding allocating the land given by Jubek state government on behalf of the national government,” the cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro told Sudan Tribune.

He added, “The government therefore knows that the force would be deployed at Jebel once they have fully deployed in Juba”.

The minister, who was assigned the regional protection force dossier, said the misunderstanding generated over deployment of the regional protection at a place not meant for them was resolved.

He urged the population to not misinterpret concerns raised by the government.
“Our people should continue to support the government to promote values and principles advocating for peace, unity, generosity, caring and being friendly which are very much embodied in our various South Sudanese traditions and cultures. And which are what the government promotes in the constitution,” said Minister Lomuro.

“We are hostile people to our guests. The United Nations peacekeeping forces which have come should feel the love of our people. We are not at war with them [regional forces],” he added.

The minister’s comments come as the Assistant Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, El Ghassim Wane was scheduled to brief the UN Security Council on the situation in war-torn South Sudan.

The special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Nicholas Haysom and Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) chairman, Festus Mogae was also due to brief the 15-member Security Council ahead of consultations that were to be held on the young nation.

Of interest to the Security Council, Sudan Tribune understands, is the progress as well as difficulties involved in the deployment of the regional protection forces the UN body authorized in August 2016.

David Shearer, the head of the United Nations mission in South Sudan told reporters in the capital, Juba last month that the Bangladesh construction engineering company had partially deployed and the Nepalese high readiness company was fully deployed to Juba.

The Rwandan infantry battalion began arriving in South Sudan in early August, while the Ethiopian troops who are also part of the protection forces contingent would be deployed soon, Shearer said.

According to the Security Council Resolution 2327 of 16 December 2016 reauthorizing the protection forces, their mandate includes to “protect the airport to ensure the airport remains operational.”

However, the South Sudanese government has consistently reiterated that it needs to retain control over safeguarding the airport. Over the weekend, the government issued a warning regarding the deployment of RPF forces at the airport, which it alleges is not consistent with the Status of Forces Agreement.

The government temporarily suspended flights of the UN mission over the weekend before revising the decision and eventually permitting the world body to resume its normal flight operations on 21 August.

As such, Sudan Tribune has reliably learned, the Security Council members may be interested to hear more about the context surrounding the government’s reaction and what impact it may have on the forces’ deployment and ability to carry out its mandate.

Conflict between government and opposition forces has continued, exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe gripping the country, despite the unilateral ceasefire declared by South Sudan President Salva Kiir on 22 May, which has since been effectively discarded.

As in the past, however, the Security Council is expected to emphasize the need for the parties to the conflict to cease hostilities if the crisis in South Sudan was to be resolved. Such actions would also involve call for full implementation by the parties of the August 2015 peace agreement, cooperation with UNMISS and permitting of unhindered humanitarian access to conflict areas by aid workers.

The Security Council members, analysts say, are likely to reiterate their support for arms embargo and additional targeted sanctions. However, members continue to be divided over the merits of such additional measures and Council action in this regard is unlikely.

(ST)

  • 25 August 07:20, by Lenin Bull

    The UN specially the superpowers holding veto powers in its security council are bullying South Sudan for no reason. No war in South Sudan, the government is doing its normal duties, and South Sudanese citizens are live in peace with each other. UN is undermining South Sudan because its a young country with a lot strategic resources which they greedily want to have control over.

    repondre message

    • 25 August 08:52, by Malakal county Simon

      The unwanted president Salva Kiir and a man who appeared not to be wanted by majority of South Sudanese people’s, should simply resigns since no one trusted him any more to lead the nation.... He is a tremendous disadvantage to developments, peace, and unity of this nation amongst its tribes....

      repondre message

      • 25 August 09:00, by Lenin Bull

        Malakal County Simon, Salva Kiir is the proud and great President of the Republic of South Sudan and the Supreme Commander in Chief of the SPLA and armed forces and if you don’t like this fact, cut off your penis or take a rope and hang your damned self. That is the only remaining option to you.

        repondre message

        • 25 August 09:18, by Malakal county Simon

          Slave/Lenin Bull

          I don’t need to cut off my penis or hang myself in regards to this man called unwanted president Kiir, in-fact my argument here is about the man who has nothing left to offer to people’s of South Sudan..... In this case he is a problem to the progress....

          repondre message

          • 25 August 09:20, by Malakal county Simon

            So why bother to fight for some one who can do any good to his peoples or his country??? And for your information, the SPLA has been changed to SSPDF.......

            repondre message

            • 25 August 09:42, by Malakal county Simon

              So why bother to fight for some one who can’t do any good to his peoples or his country??? And for your information, the SPLA has been changed to SSPDF......

              repondre message

            • 25 August 10:25, by Lenin Bull

              Bastard, the SPLA is not changed to SSPFD. Your stupid mind did not get it well.It was one of the suggestions/recommendations of the 6th SPLA Command Council Conference which has been submitted to the President and C-IN-C of the armed forces of the Republic and which the President has not yet decreed out. It is still being studied and very soon you will hear. Hand off the SPLA please.

              repondre message

          • 25 August 10:33, by Lenin Bull

            Malakal County Simon thank you for refusing to hang your good self.I kindly request you to stop the war and come back home so that we all can send President Salva Kiir home in Gogrial through election ballots not bullets. Bullets spring all of us with blood and destroy lives and properties

            repondre message

      • 25 August 09:01, by Malakal county Simon

        Cont...

        The man has caused us the corruptions, famine and the senseless war, he has no love for his people’s but for himself.... Frankly speaking, he has to go by all means or let’s us accept that’s South Sudan will be a fail State sooner or later, until he get ousted......

        repondre message

  • 25 August 07:26, by Lenin Bull

    Why is this very UN silent and doing nothing on the horrific killing and destruction in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq, Sudan, and Ethiopia? Why this pretending here for South Sudan? Anyway we are ready to protect our sovereignty, dignity, freedom and national independence even if the US comes to bomb us with Atomic Bomb or Hydrogen Bombs!!

    repondre message

  • 25 August 08:15, by lou nuer

    You will smell that fishy whenever you will mistake of undermined the deployment of RPF in those places assigned to them during UN Security Council resolution of South Sudan Crises. You have to take decisions wisely otherwise you will be the victims pf your action. But Kiir Governmnet only listening guns sound but not political resolution of the problem. This idiot call Martin talk bullsheet alway

    repondre message

    • 25 August 08:25, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Said no war with UN or RPF deployed in the country
      Yes, of course is true but UN has different agenda about present under Beny Kiir.

      repondre message

    • 25 August 08:37, by Lenin Bull

      Lou Nuer, RPF have left Juba International Airport and have been taken to Yei Road RPF army barrack by the order of the government of South Sudan. My friend the government comprising of true SPLA/SPLM liberators( Skiir, JWani, Kuol, Makueiet) during the liberation struggle is not joking with our sovereignty dignity and freedom.

      repondre message

    • 25 August 08:48, by Lenin Bull

      Lou Nuer, 4000 RPF is nothing to the great SPLA which fought 30,000 Arab mujadiins in one single battles and won those battles. Great Koryom Battalions fought 15,000 Arab soldiers between Wat Khorflus Ayod and Bor in 1985 and won.SPLA captured alive 3000 SAF/mujadiins in May 1997 in the great battle of Yei and plus many numerous countless battles of several thousands Arabs and won them.

      repondre message

    • 25 August 08:55, by Lenin Bull

      Lou Nuer, you don’t know these great battles neither do you really know the SPLA well because you and Riek Machar were then licking the anuses of Arab Muslim fundamentalists in Khartoum. About 40,000 brave SPLA soldiers are waiting around Juba to deal with mercenaries should the America dollars make them to interfere with our dignity, freedom, and sovereignty. Wait and see.

      repondre message

  • 25 August 08:42, by Lenin Bull

    Lou Nuer, please enjoy your UN trusteeship in POCs, and UNHCR Refugee camps in neighboring countries because you love being colonized and screwed by foreigners like you did during the 21 years of our glorious liberation struggle when you defected and went back to live with Arabs in khartoum and helped them in fighting the SPLA.

    repondre message

  • 25 August 09:15, by Lenin Bull

    Lou Nuer had never contributed in the freedom struggle nor are they contributing positively in our young nation’s building now. Only meaningless fucking fighting, destruction of town and properties, and shameless betrayal to foreigners.

    repondre message

